Division officially out of reach for Chargers

For the sixth-straight season, the Chiefs are AFC West champions following their win over the Steelers and the Chargers’ loss to the Texans in Week 16.

There was still a chance Los Angeles could have won the division, even after falling to Kansas City in Week 15. That would’ve required winning out and the Chiefs losing at least two, including one to the Broncos in the final week.

While being crowned AFC West champs was a slim possibility, the Bolts would have been able to cruise their way into the playoffs by simply beating each of the remaining opponents on their schedule.

But after the upset loss to Houston, the Chargers need to win their final two games against the Broncos and Raiders and get help from others facing the few AFC teams that are also in the hunt.

Entering Week 16, the Bolts had a 71% chance of making the playoffs. Now, that number has dropped to 33%.