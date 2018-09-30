Division on the line, Dodgers make switch, turn to Rich Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- With the NL West title still on the line, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts swapped starting pitchers to go with left-hander Rich Hill in Sunday's scheduled regular-season finale against the Giants.

The five-time reigning division champions began the day in a first-place tie with Colorado, with the Rockies set to host the Nationals in Game No. 162. If the teams finish even, a one-game tiebreaker would be held Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Hill is 10-5 with a 3.87 ERA and has won all four of his September starts and five of six outings beginning Aug. 24.

Roberts was asked before the game about Nationals manager Dave Martinez's choice to start Erick Fedde instead of Max Scherzer.

While the Dodgers ''might've handled things a little differently,'' Roberts says, ''For us to get caught up in that other stuff that's just expending energy that we don't need to.''

Right-hander Walker Buehler had been the listed Dodgers starter for Sunday before a decision on the change was made late Saturday. Los Angeles beat the Giants 10-6 on Saturday to clinch baseball's final playoff berth.

---

