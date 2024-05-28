Division III track and field: List of area state qualifiers

May 28—The Ohio High School Athletic Association state track and field championships start at 3 p.m. Thursday with field events in Division III.

By Saturday night, hundreds of athletes from every corner of Ohio will have competed at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, where the event will take place for the first time since 2003.

The D-III meet will hold most of its preliminaries on Thursday night and its finals on Friday night.

Among the top area contenders in D-III is West Liberty-Salem junior sprinter Delaney Jones, who has the top qualifying time in the 100-meter dash and the second-best time in the 200. She also is seeded second in the long jump.

Here's a complete list of D-III qualifiers and their qualifying times from the Cox First Media coverage area:

BOYS

100: Kailen Butler, 11.13 seconds, Mechanicsburg; Justin Knouff, 11.22, Marion Local; Jack Bahan, 11.28, West Liberty-Salem; and Conner Gibson, 11.34, Versailles.

1,600: Will Negley, 4 minutes, 19.58 seconds, Mechanicsburg; Beckett Negley, 4:20.95, Mechanicsburg; and Trevor Heitkamp, 4:22.58, Fort Recovery.

200: Knouff, 22.54, Marion Local; and Victor Hoelscher, 22.56, Marion Local.

300: Andrew Pohlman, 40.10, Marion Local; and Day'Lynn Garrett, 40.19, Covington.

3,200: Asher Long, 9:28.27, Covington; Isaac Wallis, 9:37.81, Cedarville; Asher Knox, 9:38.19, West Liberty-Salem; Heitkamp, 9:38.79, Fort Recovery; and Bennett Lehman, 9:40.48, Ansonia.

400: Wesley Schoen, 50.06, Marion Local.

4x100: Brayden Pavelka, Knouff, Kyle Otte and Carter Jones, 43.63, Marion Local; and Tyler Barga, Kaleb Petitjean, Aaron Bowlin and Conner Gibson, 43.84, Versailles.

4x200: Schoen, Victor Hoelscher, Justin Knouff and Aiden Grieshop, 1:29.59, Marion Local; Brayden Bromagem, Cade Shellhaas, Landon Perry and Luke Ressler, 1:30.58, Ansonia; Lincoln Henderson, Troy Bradley, Brevin Louden and Bahan, 1:31.17, West Liberty-Salem; and Dustin Vasko, Gerran Nottage, Aaron Shappie and Jayson Muter, 1:31.31, Anna.

4x400: Aiden Grieshop, Hoelscher, Pohlman and Schoen, 3:23.01, Marion Local; and Eli Dirksen, Tyler Barga, Tony Moorman and Conner Gibson, 3:28.25, Versailles.

4x800: Ryan Halpin, Will Knapke, Nick Prenger and Jack Grieshop, 8:05.81, Minster; Beckett Negley, Joshua Porter, Matthew Westfall and Will Negley, 8:06.11, Mechanicsburg; and Ben Rodriguez, Levi Thompson, Wyatt Jackson and Tommy Michael, 8:08.54, Legacy Christian.

800: Jack Grieshop, 1:55.47, Minster; Ryan Halpin, 1:55.50, Minster; and Blake Bixler, 1:57.53, Anna.

Discus: Charlie Schmiesing, 190 feet, 3 inches, Minster; Jack Knapke, 171-0, Marion Local; Leland Bolin, 164-6, Versailles; Mark Bair, 156-8, West Liberty-Salem; and Colton Pleiman, 145-11, Botkins.

High jump: Thomas Cook, 6-7, Miami Valley School; and Preston King, 6-5, Covington.

Long jump: John Keller, J20-11, Minster.

Pole vault: Cade Shellhaas, 15-4, Ansonia; Toby Kremer, 14-0, Marion Local; and Lukas Ross, 14-0, Dayton Christian.

Shot put: Will Frimel, Will, 52-5.5, Minster; Schmiesing, 51-0, Minster; and Truman Knaus, 49-6, Arcanum.

GIRLS

100: Delaney Jones, 11.93, West Liberty-Salem; Izzy Zahn, 12.21, Coldwater; and Anna Roessner, 12.24, Fort Recovery.

100 hurdles: Grace Moeller, 14.75, Marion Local; Ariel Heitkamp, 15.12, Fort Loramie; Cayla Eaton, 15.39, Triad; and Molly Brame, 15.62, Minster.

1,600: Isabella Ferriman, 5:06.72, Dayton Christian; Chaney Cedarleaf, 5:07.84, Minster; Caroline Hamilton, 5:08.65, Legacy Christian; and Natalie Brunswick, 5:10.75, Fort Recovery

200: Zahn, 24.42, Coldwater; Jones, 24.63, West Liberty-Salem; and Roessner, 25.12, Fort Recovery.

300 hurdles: Heitkamp, 44.84, Fort Loramie; Moeller, 45.95, Marion Local; and Kiana Matsuda, 46.82, Fort Recovery.

3,200: Brittany Arnold, 11:19.04, Botkins; Ellie Mark, 11:25.71, Cedarville; and Ferriman, 11:29.22, Dayton Christian.

400: Ava Reed, Ava, 1:00.14, Anna; Bohman, 1:00.20, Minster; Carlie Besecker, 58.49, Covington; and Audrey Alig, 8.62, Coldwater.

4x100: Tori Douthwaite, Delaney Jones, Gwen McCullough and Chloe Griffith, 48.67, West Liberty-Salem; Anna Roessner, Paige Guggenbiller, Kiana Matsuda and Mara Pearson, 49.19, Fort Recovery; Sunni Voisard, Audrey Wrasman, Taylor Schmitmeyer and Izzy Meyer, 49.81, Fort Loramie; Chloe Speck, Ellie Fullenkamp. Rileigh Baumer and Sam Lauber, 50.10, St. Henry; Brookelyn Sudhoff, Shelby Linn, Becca Wenning and Kiersten Keller, 50.49, Coldwater.

4x200: Heitkamp, Schmitmeyer, Meyer and Voisard, 1:43.21, Fort Loramie; Morgan Baumer, Karlee Buschur, Lauber and Rileigh Baumer, 1:44.66, St. Henry; and Abbey George, Victoria Heitkamp, Ava Reed and Brooke Metzler, 1:44.72, Anna.

4x400: Alig, Wenning, Kiersten Keller and Zahn, 3:58.96, Coldwater; Harley Eilerman, Victoria Mescher, Mylee Shatto and Heitkamp, 4:04.18, Fort Loramie; and Keri Heckman, Bohman, Margaret Hemmelgarn and Cedarleaf, 4:04.33, Minster.

4x800: Margaret Hemmelgarn, Maria Niekamp, Annie Hemmelgarn and Chaney Cedarleaf, 9:28.31, Minster; Mylee Shatto, Harley Eilerman, Camille Borchers and Lauren Moore, 9:35.16, Fort Loramie; Malia Miller, Addison McAuley, Ashley Yoder and Mallory Bostick, 9:44.21, West Liberty-Salem; Addison Blindauer, Grace Gutman, Alaina Mann and Brittany Arnold, 9:48.64, Botkins; and Elyza Long, Ramse Vanderhorst, Carlie Besecker and Johanna Welborn, 9:53.72, Covington.

800: Isabelle Rodgers, 2:17.94, Mechanicsburg; Rileigh Baumer, 2:19.77, St. Henry; Mylee Shatto, 2:20.10, Fort Loramie; Cedarleaf, 2:20.51, Minster; and Camille Borchers, 2:20.58, Fort Loramie.

Discus: Sierra Brinson, Sierra, 147-4, Dixie; Faith Wooten, 130-3., Arcanum; Emilee Earl, 126-8, Houston; and Jana Metz, 120-4, Botkins.

High jump: Elisabeth Waltz, 5-3, Troy Christian; Janelle Siegel, 5-3, Fort Loramie; Adriana Kremer, 5-2 Minster; and Victoria Mescher, 5-1, Fort Loramie.

Long jump: Jones, 18-2.25, West Liberty-Salem; Zahn, 17-11; Coldwater; Morgan Baumer, 17-5, St. Henry; Mara Pearson, Mara, 17-4.50, Fort Recovery; Adalynn Hines, 17-3, Tri-Village; and Hazel Francis, 16-11.75, Russia.

Pole vault: Colleen Steinmetz, 12-0, Ansonia; Ava Schmitmeyer, 11-8, Coldwater; Earl, 11-0, Houston; London Reichert, 10-6, Ansonia; and Sophia Bajwa, 10-6, Botkins.

Shot put: Brinson, 42-5, Dixie; Earl, 38-2.75, Houston; Julian Gaier, 37-09.75, Fort Loramie; and Wooten, 37-08.00, Arcanum.