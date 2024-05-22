Division III regional track and field area capsule

May 21—What: Division III Creston Norwayne Regional

When: 4:30 p.m., May 22 and 24

Where: Norwayne, 350 South Main Street, Creston

Schedule: May 22 — 4:30 p.m. (girls shot put, boys discus, boys pole vault, boys long jump and girls high jump) and 6 p.m. (4×800 finals and running preliminaries for all events except distance; May 24 — 4:30 p.m. (boys shot put, girls discus, girls pole vault, girls long jump and boys high jump) and 6 p.m. (running finals)

What's next: The top four in each event automatically qualify for the state meet in Dayton. There are also two at-large berths in all events from the two best fifth- and sixth-place performances among the four regional meets.

Qualifiers and heat sheets: A full list of News-Herald coverage area regional qualifiers can be found at News-Herald.com. The meet program is available via the meet's live results link on MileSplit.

What to look for: The News-Herald coverage area contingent heading to Norwayne is not prolific in volume, but there are some chances to be in the hunt for a state berth. ... Among the best chances is Cardinal junior thrower Max Soltis. The better shot of the two might be shot put, in which Soltis heads in as the No. 3 seed with a 53-0, a massive vault over his regular-season PR of 48-11 1/2 that was third in the coverage area. Something similar this week should garner a top four. Soltis did uncork a 154-7 in discus in the regular season and has shown 150-plus caliber in general, but comes in with a 143-1 from district. He'll need around 155, maybe more, to be in the argument there, especially with the McDonald duo of Jack Reckard and Drew Zajack around 160. ... The Huskies' Ethan Bosch will need to trim his 100-meter dash lower into the 11s but could have an outside shot at a state berth. It's not to imply Oberlin's Evan Hudson will get challenged there, but the rush for berths is more wide open after Hudson. ... In hurdles, Fairport's Michael Hess is likely deeper in the mix in 300 hurdles than 110s. Having a Day 1 prelim in which he's one lane over from the top seed, Lowellville's Michael Ballone, should be helpful as he seeks to get into the 41s and aspire for better in the Day 2 final. ... In what appears to be a year without a heavy favorite in the event, Richmond Heights' boys 4×200 could work its way into vying for the top four, coming off a 1:31.73 at the D-III Cuyahoga Heights District. One advantage for the Spartans will be this is their lone event, so they'll be fresh and focused. ... On the girls side, no way around it: It's an uphill climb. But Cardinal's Lily Ayer and Anna Layman will take their best swings at it in open 8 and pole vault, respectively. With a top four coming in all sub-2:20 and longtime Maplewood standout Caleigh Richards not far off and capable of better, Ayer will have to do her best to hang in there to the bell and see where it goes from there. Layman, the 2023 feel-good story of the year among coverage area state qualifiers after advancing less than a year following a brain cyst removal, has a field to navigate with three 10-footers from district. It'll probably take around at least 9-6 to get out.