Division III district wrestling: Perry in second place at Independence, with 12 wrestlers still going after Day 1

Mar. 1—Perry is in second place and Lake Catholic is in fourth after the first day of action at the Division III district wrestling tournament at Independence.

The Pirates have five wrestlers in the semifinal round — Landon Rusnak (113), Riley Rowan (126), Chance Schlauch (144), Domenick LaMacchia (165) and Antonius Bertone (175). Additionally, Lucas Spring (132), Chris Bezzeg (138), Drew Smith (150), Michael Neidzwicki (157) Trent Taylor (190) Chuck Thomas (215) and Nolan Leben (285) are all alive in the consolation bracket and can still finish as high as third place.

Perry took a hit before the tournament started, as freshman 120-pounder Anthony Trentanelli was forced to scratch after sustaining an injury in practice this week. Still, the Pirates have 12 wrestlers alive for state tournament spots when Day 2 of the tournament resumes at 10 a.m. on March 2.

Lake Catholic has a quintet of wrestlers in the semifinal round, including Chance Wuhr (106), Tommy Slack (113), Parker Pikor (120), Joey Romano (132) and Danny Zmorowski (215). Wuhr, Slack and Zmorowski are all freshmen, while Pikor and Romano are seniors among the state favorites in their respective weight classes.

Also alive in the consolation bracket are Ryan Sharp (144) and Michael Valentino (150).

Berkshire's Alex Munn (144) won both of his first-day matches and is in position to clinch a state berth with a win in the semifinal round. Munn was injured in the district meet a year ago, missing out on a shot at qualifying for the state tournament.

Berkshire senior Colin Hering, a returning state qualifier, was upset in his opening match, but bounced back with a quick pin in the consolation bracket. Teammates Caden Klingman (126), Charlie Dixon (138), Danny Tiller (175) and Preston Garling (190) are also still going in the consolation bracket.

Beachwood's Caleb Greenwood (40-4) also advanced to the semifinal round at 150, while Chagrin Falls' Hunter Blair is alive in the consolation bracket at 132.

Division III

at Independence

Semifinal pairings

Area only

106: Chance Wuhr, Lake Catholic, vs. Michael Frye, Col.

113: Landon Rusnak, Perry, vs. Kaden Lawson, Tuslaw; Tommy Slack, Lake Catholic, vs. Rushi Patel, Col.

120: Parker Pikor, Lake Catholic, vs. Chase Sword, Mapleton.

126: Riley Rowan, Perry, vs. Riley Greathouse, Waynedale.

132: Joey Romano, Lake Catholic, vs. Ethan Haer, Tuslaw.

144: Chance Schlauch, Perry, vs. Tyler Paulus, Rootstown; Alex Munn, Berkshire, vs. Brock Durbin, Mapleton.

150: Caleb Greenwood, Beachwood, vs. Domnic Duvall, Rootstown.

165: Domenick LaMacchia, Perry, vs. Greyson Siders, Dalton.

175: Antonius Bertone, Perry, vs. Brandon Bruce-Bey, Trinity.

215: Danny Zmorowski, Lake Catholic, vs. Jordan Folmer, Keystone.