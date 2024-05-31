Division III College World Series in Eastlake set to begin May 31

May 30—A six-day smorgasbord of college baseball begins May 31 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Eight teams have converged on Lake County for the Division College World Series with hopes of hoisting a national championship trophy on either June 5 or June 6.

There could be as many as 17 games played in Eastlake, including quadruple headers the first two days on May 31 and June 1. The CWS' tournament format is double-elimination.

Teams from coast to coast are in Eastlake. Pomonia-Pitzer has made the trip from Claremont, Calif., while Salve Regina hails from Newport, R.I.

It all begins May 31 at 10 a.m. when No. 4 seed Pomona-Pitzer and No. 5 seed Misericordia face off.

After that, top-seeded Endicott — which has the tournament's best pitching staff with a collective 2.77 ERA — plays No. 8 seed Lynchburg at 1:15 p.m., and then 2 seed Salve Regina vs. 7 seed Birmingham-Southern at 4:45. Lynchburg might be the lowest seeded team in the tournament but it is the defending national champion.

Birmingham-Southern spot in the CWS is notable as the school officially closes its door on May 31, the same day its baseball program attempts to win a national championship. Since the school announced its closing in March, Birmingham-Southern is 19-4.

The May 31 nightcap pits 3 seed Wisconsin-Whitewater against the 6 seed Randolph-Macon. Of the eight teams in Eastlake, Whitewater's history is the most storied. The Warhawks have two national championships and made seven previous CWS trips. Whitewater brings the best offense to Eastlake. It is averaging 10.3 runs per game.

Four more more games will be played June 1, starting with an elimination game at 10 a.m. There will also another elimination game played at 4:45 p.m., so the field will be shrunk to six teams at the start of play June 2, when two games will be played.

On June 3, there could be potentially four games played. Following a break on June 4, the championship series begins June with one game on June 5 at noon. The CWS' final day is scheduled for June 6 with potentially two games that day — the first at 11 a.m., and the second (if necessary) 45 minutes following the 11 a.m. game.

The complete schedule of D-III CWS games at Classic Park:

May 31

Game 1: (4) Pomona-Pitzer vs. (5) Misericordia, 10 a.m.

Game 2: (1) Endicott vs. (8) Lynchburg, 1:15 p.m.

Game 3: (2) Salve Regina vs. (7) Birmingham-Southern, 4:45 p.m.

Game 4: (3) Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. (6) Randolph-Macon, 8 p.m.

June 1

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1:15 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 4:45 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.

June 2

Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m.

June 3

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:15 p.m.

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4:45 p.m.

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 4:45 p.m. or 8 p.m.

June 5

Championship series, Game 1: TBD, Noon

June 6

Championship series, Game 2: TBD, 11 a.m.

Championship series, Game 3: TBD, 45 minutes following Game 2

D-III College World Series

When: May 31 to June 6

Where: Classic Park

Format: Double-elimination

Teams (with seeds): 1. Endicott, 2. Salve Regina, 3. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 4. Pomona-Pitzer, 5. Misericordia, 6. Randolph-Macon, 7. Birmingham-Southern, 8. Lynchburg

Tickets: All-session ($40 adults, $25 students and seniors), daily session ($15 adults, $10 students and seniors)