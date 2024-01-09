Division III bowl series coming to Canton in 2024

Jan. 9—If John Carroll playing Case Western Reserve in a bowl game around Thanksgiving seems far-fetched, think again.

That and other bowl possibilities are now on the table after a Jan. 9 announcement among four conferences and the creation of the Division III Opendorse Bowl Series.

The four conferences involved are the Ohio Athletic Conference, North Coast Athletic Conference, Presidents' Athletic Conference and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Each will be represented by their highest-ranked team to not make the NCAA D-III playoffs in a one-day, two-game series. The inaugural bowl series is set for Nov. 23, 2024, at Tom Benson Stadium at Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

For programs such as John Carroll of the OAC and Case Western Reserve of the Presidents' Athletic Conference — and undoubtedly others — this is welcome news. With the D-III playoffs a 32-team field with 28 conference champions and just four at-large spots, postseason bids beyond the playoffs have been limited. Now, four more teams will play an additional game.

Case coach Greg Debeljak said talks of creating a bowl game between the OAC and the PAC had been in the works but the addition of the Heartland and NCAC only sweetens the deal.

"I'm glad it's happening and that it's expanded," said Debeljak. "Thrilled it's in Canton. That makes a lot of sense. It will feel like a true bowl game experience for the teams."

For teams in the PAC, their regular-season schedule consists of all conference games so the addition of a bowl game might mean the most among the four conferences included in the announcement.

"This gives us outside competition against a really good team and a good way to measure our program against others," said Debeljak, whose team was 7-3 last season and fourth in the competitive PAC.

Based on last season's standings, here's how the Opendorse Bowl Series might have looked:

—John Carroll was the runner-up in the OAC at 8-2.

—In the PAC, Carnegie Mellon was second at 9-1.

—In the NCAC, three teams tied for second at 7-3 — Denison, Wabash and Wittenberg. Those three were 1-1 against each other so extended tiebreaker(s) would have been used to choose a bowl representative.

—In the Heartland, Rose-Hulman at 7-3 was the runner-up based on its head-to-head win over Hanover, which was also 7-3.

Opendorse — an NIL company and athlete marketplace — will be the bowl games' lead sponsor.

"I think I speak for all four conferences in expressing my excitement for this event," said OAC commissioner Sarah Otey in a statement. "The four leagues have been considering bowl options for several years, but wanted to make sure we were able to deliver a special student-athlete experience and do so in a way that invests in our local communities. The opportunity to host an event like this at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium — and provide Division III student-athletes a chance to play in such an incredible venue — will be great for our conferences, the sport, and all of Division III."