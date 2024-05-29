Division II state track and field area capsule

May 28—What: State track and field meet

When: May 31 and June 1

Where: Welcome Stadium, 1601 South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, Dayton

Schedule: May 31 — 9 a.m. (girls shot put, boys discus, girls pole vault, boys long jump and girls high jump), 9 a.m. (girls 4×800-meter relay final), 9:15 a.m. (boys 4×800 final), 9:30 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. (running preliminaries for all events except distance), 1 p.m. (boys shot put, girls discus, boys pole vault, girls long jump and boys high jump); June 1 — 10 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. (running finals)

Qualifiers: A full list of coverage area state qualifiers can be found at News-Herald.com.

2024 state track and field qualifiers from News-Herald coverage area schools list

What to look for: Division II has a knack for delivering something special, and while it may be hard-pressed to match the recent years with consecutive event titles or team championships, this year should at least steer in the right direction. ... The final chapter has arrived for Perry's Brayden Richards to cap off one of the most distinguished three-sport careers in News-Herald coverage area history. As far as his signature pole vault, he's not going in as the favorite — certainly as a contender, but not as the favorite. That favorite distinction will belong to New Richmond's Grant Harrison, who cleared 17 feet in regional competition. Richards should benefit with rest, recovery and singular event focus from getting about an hour between running prelims and pole vault's start. Once this gets into the mid-15s, Richards' trademark mental toughness will aid his cause here. In hurdles, no one has established themselves as the favorite out of regional in 110s. In 3s, Richards should get a homestretch fight from Fairfield Union's Chayse Lipscomb in a final that should get into the low-37s. ... Girls distance will be appointment viewing, as we'll be treated to the privilege of two more rounds between Gilmour's Amy Weybrecht and Woodridge's Reese Reaman in open 8 and in mile. Weybrecht's work at Fitch, a 4:54.61 in 16 and a 2:10.09 in open 8, was scintillating. But even then, it felt like there was still yet more midway pace, on the second lap in 16 and on the second backstretch in open 8, that could provide a window into battling with Reaman further down the stretch. Regardless, Weybrecht will put up state title-contending times no matter the race complexion. ... Elsewhere in distance, it was great to see West Geauga's Matthew Dienes net an at-large in mile after the Wolverines' state runner-up 4x8 work a year ago in which Dienes played a key role. Podium for mile is doable for Dienes, but might need to be around 4:18 or better to ensure it. ... In girls 3,200, Beachwood's Alexandra Kheyfets, profiled in a separate story, has a window into the top eight with so much bunching in the 11:20s. Hawken's Brielle Collins would have to shed some major time, but there could be some podium daylight there as well. ... West G's Kara Deister is a key figure in the present and future of local girls high jump. If the circumstances and momentum are right, the sophomore could push for a state title. Wyoming's Penelope Webb coming in at 5-7 and two more 5-6s beyond Deister coming in from around the state means this is a deep year, but Deister has the goods to be heard from late. Being clean at 5-3 and 5-4 to initiate the momentum will be vital. ... This past weekend at the Austintown-Fitch Regional, Gilmour's Mariyah Moore pointed to the mutual importance of head-to-head battles in 100 and 200 with Beachwood's Dakota Houston because of who will be coming in from other regions. She is spot on. Toledo Central Catholic's Nyla King and Kenton Ridge's Shanya Coleman are outstanding competitors as part of that mix. Then there's the matter of Hathaway Brown's Jane Kennedy, who has been doing an open 1, 2 and 4 triple this postseason. We'll get to open 4 in a moment, but as far as that open 1 and open 2, that will easily get sub-12 and mid-24 in a hurry. What a couple of finals that could be — and with Moore's and Houston's skill, they'll be right there. ... With sprint relays, the Lancers have been tinkering with their orders on 4x2 and 4x1. The end result was very good in 4x1 with a slick 48.63. The 4x2 work could have been much better at Fitch with exchanges. But still nailing down a 1:41.15 anyway yields hope for where it could get. And with 4x1, don't ever count out Beachwood in a calling-card event with youthful promise on the front end in Ambyr Paul and Marley Readance and seasoned state performers in Kylie Walters and Houston coming home. On the boys side, Perry's 4x1 has shown capability and will seek to get deeper in the 42s to get to Day 2. ... As far as girls open 4, Hawken's Leila Metres will aspire for the top three again. It will be helpful for her to have Kennedy's and King's sub-55 acumen in the field. Metres has made a career out of well-executed big-stage 250-to-300 attacks. Her backstretch work will be key in this group. ... This is a fascinating year in boys open 4, with a top nine all 49.07 and faster but no clear-cut favorite, at least out of regional. Chagrin Falls' Jack Kittle, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin's Rob Bonchak and Benedictine's Keion Mayberry, who got in as an at-large, all have the 48 speed. The question is how deep in order to advance and get on the podium? ... While she'll have as much state final experience as anyone in the event, Lake Catholic's Claire Duricky does have a battle on her hands for another top eight in 300 hurdles. Johnstown Northridge's Isabel Evans should reign with room to spare, but it'll require at least low-44s to be in top-four range. ... Gilmour's girls 4x4 continues to impress, going 3:57.94 at Fitch. But with Oak Harbor, Dayton Oakwood and more, the Lancers might need 3:55 to assure a top three. ... Gilmour's Brayden Green will likely need 22s in long jump to return to the state podium, with a top five all 22-plus from regional. Between his prior state experience and big-stage mentality, that's achievable. Green needs to get in a strong warmup, get at least a mid-21 early and ride it. ... Girls shot put will be outstanding. No one's contending with Norton's Morgan Hallett and her deep 45-plus caliber. But Geneva's Alyssa Palmisano, Beachwood's Madison Torbert and Hawken's Gabrielle Turner all have the ability to be 40-plus on the day and aim for the podium. ... No way around it: This is a tough year in girls 4x800. Chagrin Falls and Kirtland are going to have to get moving — and early — to be in the argument for the top eight. This feels like a year in which order will play an especially vital role. With the way Woodridge, with Reaman, along with Ottawa-Glandorf and Waynesville can hammer the back half, second legs must set the right tone with avoiding boxing but remaining as pacey as possible with the lead pack. ... Deister and Duricky will each have to be at least in the low-15s to get to Day 2 in 100 hurdles. ... Perry's Armani Chiappone continues to hit for PRs in high jump, including 6-4 during a rainy Day 2 at Fitch. With 12 jumpers coming in at 6-4 or better, Chiappone probably needs 6-5, but don't put it past him after his run the last couple weeks. ... Houston knows all too well the importance of 18s this time of year in long jump. She, along with Geneva's Caramia Boland, will need it here with a top four all coming in 18-4 or better. Houston being in the first flight and not too far removed from her 200 prelim and three running prelims overall, could be helpful.