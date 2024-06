May 21—What: Division II Austintown-Fitch RegionalWhen: 5 p.m., May 23 and 11 a.m., May 25Where: Austintown-Fitch, 1 Falcon Drive, YoungstownSchedule: May 23 — 5 p.m. (girls shot put, boys discus, boys pole vault, boys long jump and girls high jump) and 6:30 p.m. (4×800 finals and running preliminaries for all events except distance); May 25 — [...]

