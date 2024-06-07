Division II baseball: Disciplined Bow batters John Stark to reach final

Jun. 6—CONCORD — This time, the Bow High School baseball team didn't chase bad pitches.

Against one of the best pitching staffs in NHIAA Division II, the Falcons were disciplined at the plate in their 10-2 semifinal triumph over John Stark on Wednesday night at Memorial Field.

Fourth-seeded Bow (15-5) will play third-seeded Souhegan (14-5) on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The Sabers defeated 10th-seeded Oyster River, 2-0, in Wednesday's other semifinal.

Top-seeded John Stark finished with a 17-2 record.

When Bow lost, 2-0, at John Stark on May 1, the Falcons chased too many high pitches, said coach Ben Forbes. That was trouble considering the velocity of the fastballs thrown by Generals pitchers Chase Philibotte, an All-Division II First Team selection, and Anthony Paolicelli, the D-II Player of the Year.

"Earlier in the year, when we were at their place, we chased it and we paid the price for it," Forbes said. "We were very disciplined with it today and were able to get some great deep counts and get some two-strike hitting and some timely hitting. We didn't get it all year so it's nice to get it now."

The Falcons logged seven hits and drew 12 walks against starter Philibotte, Paolicelli and Deltyn Williams, a senior righty and third-team All-Division II selection.

Bow broke a two-run deadlock with consecutive RBI singles from Dillan Abbate and Sean Guerrette in the fifth inning. Both hits came off Paolicelli, who entered the game in the fifth to relieve Philibotte.

The Falcons then scored four runs in the sixth against Paolicelli, scoring on a bases-loaded walk and two wild pitches — all with two outs.

Paolicelli threw over 120 pitches in John Stark's 2-1 quarterfinal win over eighth-seeded Lebanon on Saturday.

"I think you could see the fatigue," Forbes said of Paolicelli. "He was right at the edge three days ago and to come in on a hot, muggy, gross night like this, it's tough."

Generals coach Dennis Pelletier said he usually uses his pitchers only in closing situations when they have just three days of rest. But, Pelletier said, you've got to use the player of the year in a tight playoff game.

"It was a gamble at the time," Pelletier said.

Paolicelli, a lefty, allowed five runs on three hits and six walks alongside two strikeouts. Philibotte, a junior righty, allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Williams pitched the final frame, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks alongside two Ks.

The Generals knotted the score at 2-2 with a two-out, two-RBI double from sophomore Aiden Harris in the third inning.

Bow struck first with two runs in the third inning, both of which scored on Generals errors.

Falcons sophomore Jake Reardon capped the game's scoring with a stand-up, two-RBI double to left-center field in the seventh inning.

Bow starter Nate Kiah allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings. Guerrette allowed two walks and no hits with one strikeout over the final three innings.

"We hit the ball hard all day, which was fantastic," Forbes said.

