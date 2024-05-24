Division I Championship Baseball: San Marcos 4, Poway 3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Division I Baseball Championship featuring 4-seed San Marcos taking on 2-seed Poway at USD.

This game would go down to the final inning, San Marcos leading 4-1 in the bottom of the 7th but Poway would tack on a few on the board in a last ditch effort.

San Marcos escaping the rally, holding on to their lead ultimately winning 4-3. San Marcos are your Division I Champions!

