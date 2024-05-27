Division 3 Championship Baseball: Valhalla 3, Mira Mesa 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 1 seed Valhalla and 7 seed Mira Mesa facing off for the Division 3 Championship.

Valhalla’s Aidan Treltas would stun in the box driving in multiple runs for the Valhalla Norsemen.

Valhalla would hang on to their 3-nothing lead, taking the Division 3 Championship.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.