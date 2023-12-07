Division 3-4 all-state football: State runner-up Mason leads Greater Lansing's selections

Mason's Cason Carswell throws a pass against Forest Hills Central during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Cason Carswell and Kaleb Parrish were among the major factors behind a record season for the Mason football team that ended with a trip to Ford Field and a state runner-up finish.

And their roles in that success led to both being named first team all-state by the Associated Press in Division 3-4.

Carswell was recognized at quarterback and Parrish earned honors as a defensive lineman after helping the Bulldogs to a school-record 13 wins and their first state championship game appearance in program history.

Carswell threw for 2,818 yards and 32 touchdowns and added three rushing scores while playing 13 games for the Bulldogs (13-1).

Parrish, a defensive end, finished with 124 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and two blocked punts with one going for a touchdown and the other for a safety in 13 games played. He also had 49 catches for 703 yards and 12 touchdowns from his tight end position.

Kicker Collin Winters also was a first team all-state selection for Mason and made 5 of 6 field goals with a long of 45 yards.

Haslett's Nakai Amachree runs for a gain against DeWitt during the second quarter on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at DeWitt High School.

The other first team all-state selections from Greater Lansing were Haslett running back Nakai Amachree and Portland defensive back Connor Kazamer.

Amachree, a Bowling Green commit, ran for 1,580 yards and 24 touchdowns and had 16 catches for 209 yards and threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He helped Haslett capture a Division 4 district title.

Kazamer contributed as Portland made a run to the Division 4 state semifinals. He had seven interceptions during the regular season.

Earning second team all-state recognition were Mason running back AJ Martel, Portland running back Caden Thelen and Waverly defensive lineman Justice Dungey.

Honorable mention selections were Mason linebacker Derek Badgley, Mason defensive back Tyler Baker and Waverly’s Jahi Wood. Mason's Gary Houghton was an honorable mention selection as a coach.

Division 5-6 all-state: Wyatt Bower helped put Corunna football on map on way to being named AP player of year

