Division 2 football final: M'Khi Guy, Muskegon hit the gas in 2nd half to drop De La Salle

He may stand only 5 feet 8 and weigh 175 pounds, but Muskegon certainly had their Big Play Guy when they needed it the most in Saturday night’s Michigan high school football Division 2 championship game at Ford Field.

Speedy quarterback M’Khi Guy did it with his legs and his arm as the Big Reds completely flipped the script, erasing a 21-7 first-half deficit to win their first state title since 2017 and seventh overall with a 33-21 victory over two-time defending champion Warren De La Salle.

The senior accounted for four touchdowns while rushing for 215 yards on 25 carries. He also made the most out of his limited throwing attempts, going 4-for-6 for 159 yards.

During the second half, the Big Reds changed their mental approach while remaining positive. And it all started with the offensive line, according to Guy.

“We were in our heads too much,” he said. “There was one specific guy on my offensive line — N-Kye Wynn — was getting to me. He’s never had one of these games where he’d fold and fall under the pressure, and feel like he’s doing wrong. He’s a leader and a captain on this team, I was just telling him, ‘It’s OK, we got you until you’re ready to play,’ and we came back and balled out. And that’s what got our O-line and our offense to go.”

All told, Guy finished with 374 yards of offense as the Big Reds (12-2) scored 26 unanswered second-half points to ground the Pilots (11-3), who were seeking their sixth state title since 2014.

Muskegon's M'Khi Guy (3) runs for a touchdown against the Warren De La Salle defense during the Division 2 football state championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

“The guy did everything today, ran for touchdowns, passed for touchdowns and handed out the trophy,” said De La Salle coach Dan Rohn, who was denied in his bid for a seventh state crown (dating back to his days when he won four D-5 titles at Grand Rapids West Catholic). “He’s an amazing football player and we knew that. We saw him in Week 2. He’s been making plays for a long time. I have a relationship with their family and that kid is special, also their running backs, their linebackers, hats off.”

Starting the third quarter down 14 points, Muskegon cut the deficit to 21-14 on Guy’s 52-yard TD run with 9:53 remaining in the quarter. Pinned in at his own 7, Guy then hit Destin Piggee out of the backfield for a 93-yard TD pass to tie the game at 21-all just 2:42 later.

Piggee said he was not shocked how wide open he was on the play.

“We practice it and it went exactly the way how we practiced it,” The 5-7, 170-pound senior slot receiver said. “I practiced it outside and I saw nobody in the middle, and they messed up with that, so I took it a little outside, jabbed. ... I though it was overthrown but I reached, grabbed it and just kept on running. While I was running, I looked up at the screen. I just knew it was going to be No. 4 (De La Salle's James Wallace) because I know his speed. I saw him gaining on me so I flared a little left.”

Muskegon coach Shane Fairfield praised his team's mindset.

“It’s the way they live their lives, it’s everything,” said Fairfield, who was been the Big Reds’ head coach since 2010. “This group has been so knit and tight ... the eighth-grade and ninth-graders stayed together, and done an amazing job holding each other accountable. And they’ve just been a lot of fun to be with. Next year’s group is going to be pretty special, too. We started a lot of underclassmen tonight and De La Salle does as well. We’ve played 14 games nine of our last 12 years, and there’s a lot of experience down in that locker room."

Muskegon's Jakob Price celebrates alongside his teammates after defeating Warren De La Salle during the Division 2 football state championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

The Big Reds took their first lead of the game, 28-21, with 2:16 remaining in the third on Guy’s 23-yard TD pass to Da’Carion Taylor on a fourth-and-2.

It was Taylor’s forced fumble, recovered by Keon Drummer, that set up the score after the Muskegon thwarted a De La Salle scoring threat at its own 35 with 5:36 to play during the same period.

And the Big Reds made it 26 straight points on a 12-yard TD run by Jakob Price with 10:43 remaining in regulation. (The 2-point conversion run was stopped.) Price finished the game with 86 yards rushing on 18 carries.

“We wanted play and showcase Muskegon football,” Fairfield said. “I knew De La Salle was going to bring everything they had. Hats off to them because man, that first half the defense for them was lights out. Our kids stayed resilient. Just so proud of our guys being down 14 — I think our schedule prepped us for this. Our run to the finals against tough teams where we were down early in games allowed us to come out and play the second half the way we did.”

The Pilots built their lead after forcing two straight three-and-outs, then scoring on a nine-play, 55-yard drive with senior QB Sante Gasperoni taking it in from 2 yards out on a keeper with 4:33 to go in the half to make it 21-7.

During the first half, Gasperoni accounted for 136 of the Pilots’ 162 yards in total offense, while their defense limited Muskegon to 86 yards rushing and 42 passing.

Muskegon's Destin Piggee runs the ball against the Warren De La Salle defense during the Division 2 football state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

That came after De La Salle went on top 14-7 as Gasperoni hit Damion King IV over the middle and it was off to the races for a 55-yard TD with 9:05 left in the second.

Taking advantage of good field position — taking over just inside midfield on its second possession — the Pilots scored in just five plays, capped by Gasperoni’s 4-yard TD keeper to make it 7-0 with 5:03 to play in the first quarter.

After the kickoff sailed into the end zone, the Big Reds started on their own 20 and Guy ran a read-option play for 80 yards and a TD just 13 seconds later to knot the count at 7-all.

Gasperoni stood out in defeat, hitting 17 of 30 passes for 249 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 41 yards, while King had five catches for 103 yards.

But things dramatically changed in the second half.

“There were some things we left a little bit out there early,” Rohn said. “The second half, we didn’t come out and play well offensively. We put our defense on the field way too much and then our guys started gassing a little bit. When you give up 90-yard touchdowns, it’s going to be a struggle, and it was definitely a struggle for us the second half.”

And the Big Reds stepped up their play, particularly at the line of scrimmage.

“It was more mental than anything,” Guy said. “There’s no team more physical than Muskegon. Muskegon is going to fight with everything and with everything they’ve got they’re going to give it their all — put their bodies on the line. It was more mental and it was in our heads being on this big stage. After we settled down, cleared our minds and relaxed, that’s what got us going.”

Muskegon players lineup for a photograph after defeating Warren De La Salle during the Division 2 football state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Rohn said he knew Muskegon would be much improved from the squads' meeting in Week 2 (a 40-28 De La Salle win).

“I was telling people all week long that they were a much better football team than Week 2,” he said. “They’re a deserving state champion and congratulations to Shane, his staff and getting those kids ready. I’m from Muskegon, I don’t want to lose to Muskegon teams, but that team was deserving and they’re really good. I was concerned about our ability to run that ball against them. I was so impressed with their front seven.”

And then there was that Guy, who made big play after big play when his number was called.

“M'khi is just a wild guy, he’s a leader and it’s just in his blood,” Piggee said. “He has the 'It' factor.”

