Diving World Cup: Great Britain win three silver and three bronze

Daley (left) and Spendolini-Sirieix (second from right) were part of the British quartet that won mixed team gold at the World Aquatics Championships

Great Britain won three silver medals and three bronze at the Diving World Cup in Montreal.

Tom Daley, Anthony Harding, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Yasmin Harper finished second in the mixed team event on Friday.

Spendolini-Sirieix claimed silver alongside Lois Toulson in the women's 10m synchronised on Saturday.

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding were second in the men's 3m synchronised.

Daley took bronze alongside Noel Williams on Sunday in the 10m men's synchronised on Sunday, while Laugher was third in the men's 3m springboard and Spendolini-Sirieix third in the women's 10m platform.

Williams was seventh and fellow Briton Kyle Kothari eighth in the men's 10m platform, won by Yang.

Britain's Mew Jensen and Grace Reid were seventh and eighth respectively in the women's 3m springboard.

China won gold in all those events.

Quan Hongchan and 10m platform champion Chen Yuxi won the women's 10m synchronised, while Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan took gold in the men's 3m synchronised.

China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao triumphed in the 10m men's synchronised, Wang Zongyuan won the men's 3m springboard, Yang took the 10m platform title and Chen Yiwen won gold in the women's 3m springboard.

Daley and Spendolini-Sirieix were part of the GB team that won gold with Daniel Goodfellow and Scarlett Mew Jensen at the World Aquatics Championships last month.

That was Daley's first international competition in two years. He took a break from the sport after winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 10m synchronised.

The 29-year-old is in line to compete at his fifth Olympics in Paris this summer.