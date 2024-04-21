Diving World Cup: Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins platform bronze

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is aiming to qualify for her second Olympics later this year [Getty Images]

Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix claimed 10m platform bronze in the Diving World Cup Super Final in China.

The 19-year-old, who was third in the event at the World Championships in Qatar earlier this year, finished with a tally of 344.60 for her five dives.

China took gold and silver through Yuxi Chen (443.20) and Hongchan Quan (410.70).

Kyle Kothari and Noah Williams were fourth and fifth in the men's 10m platform final in Xi'an.

Kothari scored 478.30 with Williams on 476.10 while China's Hao Yang won gold (557.60) ahead of Japan's Rikuto Tamai (531.55) and Mexico's Randal Willars-Valdez (492.50).