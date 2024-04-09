DiVincenzo: 'Milwaukee gave me my chance in the NBA'

(FOX6 News Milwaukee)

MILWAUKEE - The Knicks beat the Bucks to loose ball after loose ball in a late regular season game at Fiserv Forum and not coincidentally, New York beat Milwaukee on the scoreboard.

"I mean, that's our identity," said Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo. "I think, you know, the games that we don't do that are the games that we come in here disappointed. You know, some games throughout the year that you do those things, and you know they have a better night offensively. But you know we like our chances when we do all that stuff. We play defense the way that our identity is and when we do those things, we have a chance to win every single night."

DiVincenzo used to be a starter for the Bucks. On Sunday night for the Knicks, he finished them and it felt pretty good.

"As much as I love New York and I hope it's my home forever, like Milwaukee gave me my chance to get in the NBA," DiVincenzo said. "These fans are very special to me, so to be able to perform the way I did tonight, it means a lot."

When the Bucks won the NBA championship in 2021, DiVincenzo's picture was on the arena facade, but he was on the sidelines after getting hurt in the first round of the playoffs.

"I think the whole season was amazing for me," said DiVincenzo. "To be honest with you, to share the backcourt with Jrue Holiday was very special for me. He became one of my, you know, closest friends off the court, along with Giannis and Khris and Brook. To be honest --that's the whole starting lineup. We still talk, you know, all the time, still facetime with all those guys. So it's a family for me. Whether I was hurt, whether I was, you know, I was in, it doesn't matter. Those guys will always be family for me."

DiVincenzo won two NCAA championships in college at Villanova and another title in the pros with the Bucks.