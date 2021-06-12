Divers Palmer, Hernandez – 11 years apart – will represent U.S. in springboard in Tokyo

Krysta Palmer became one of the first two divers to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team on Thursday when she won the synchronized springboard competition with Alison Gibson.

On Saturday, Palmer, who turns 29 on Sunday, ensured she will also compete in the individual springboard contest in Tokyo when she topped that event. And she will be joined there by 18-year-old Hailey Hernandez, who is 11 years her junior.

Tokyo will be the first Olympics for both divers.

“This is so unreal; I’m at a loss of words right now,” Hernandez told NBC reporter Kelli Stavast. “I’m just so excited.”

DIVING TRIALS: Full Results | TV Schedule

Recent high school graduate Hernandez, who will begin her career at University of Texas this fall, won the prelims earlier in the week, but was then caught by Palmer in the semifinals. Score are cumulative through all three rounds.

Palmer maintained her lead through the final and won by a margin of 85.4 points in Indianapolis. She finished with 1011.95 points while Hernandez had 926.55.

Palmer had the highest degree of difficulty dive list, while Hernandez had the lowest.

In a close battle for second place throughout the final, Gibson held that position until the fourth of five dives, when both Hernandez and Kristen Hayden caught her.

Ironically, the younger Hernandez competed in her first USA Diving national championships before Palmer had even taken up the sport. Hernandez started diving at age 7, while Palmer did not try it until she was 20, following careers in both artistic gymnastics and trampoline.

“This has always been a goal of mine, and I didn’t know if it was outrageous when I started diving,” Palmer said. “It was only eight years ago, and I came in with a background of trampoline. I just wanted to pick up a sport of fun, and look what it turned into.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics U.S. Olympic team roster: Athletes qualified for Tokyo Games U.S. Olympic Diving Trials TV, live stream schedule Olympic champ Mack Horton misses Australia swim team in 400m freestyle

Divers Palmer, Hernandez – 11 years apart – will represent U.S. in springboard in Tokyo originally appeared on NBCSports.com