Diver Tom Daley Knitting DURING His Olympics Competition Is So Next-Level

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
Here’s a yarn that’s actually true: British diver Tom Daley knitted during his Olympics competition on Friday and advanced to the semifinal of the 10-meter platform.

Daley, who has been spotted knitting in the stands at the games, has also been showing off his knitting and crocheting skills online. The four-time Olympian fashioned a cozy for the first career gold medal he won earlier, teaming with Matty Lee in the synchronized 10-meter platform. He also created a gorgeous sweater to commemorate his time in Tokyo.

But knitting during his actual event with the pressure ratcheting up?

That is next-level.

And it worked: Daley advanced to the semifinal with the fourth-best score.

Many fans on Twitter dove right into approve, noting that it was the perfect relaxation tool.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

