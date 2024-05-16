Diver Andrew Capobianco ready to ‘manage the distractions’

(NEXSTAR) – After winning the silver medal in men’s synchronized springboard diving in Tokyo, diver Andrew Capobianco is excited for Paris.

“There weren’t as many distractions for us,” Capobianco said about the difference between the Tokyo and Paris games. “It’s also going to be so much more rewarding because [my family will] be able to experience it with me.”

Andrew is looking to compete in two events: men’s individual springboard and men’s synchronized springboard with partner Quentin Henninger.

Capobianco is a three time NCAA springboard champion for Indiana University and brings a champion’s process to Team USA.

“Taking a step back, sometimes, and realizing that you are on the right path and that you will get there if you just continue to do the things that you need to do is important,” he said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.