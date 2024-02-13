"I ditched my PhD to drive from London to Lagos - I'm saving money by sleeping and washing in my car"

A woman quit her PhD for the “road trip of a lifetime” - driving from London to Lagos with 20 stops along the way. Pelumi Nubi, 29, said people have called her “crazy” - but it gave her all the more motivation to go through with it. She’s currently on stop five in Morocco after travelling through France and Spain, and plans to be on the road for another two months before she reaches Nigeria. In order to save money, she’s been sleeping in her £3k Peugeot 107, using hot water bottles for clean drinking water and heat. Pelumi, from Croydon, London, who was studying for a PhD in biomedical science before she quit, said: “A lot of people called me crazy - I know I’m trying to do the impossible, but it’s the right thing for me. “Life is short - so why not step out of your comfort zone? It might encourage you to try lots of other impossible things, too.