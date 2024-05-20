District softball tourney starts Monday

Top-seeded Daviess County will have an opportunity to reach its eighth district championship game in the last nine seasons, while upset-minded Owensboro will aim to knock off the Lady Panthers when the two squads clash in the first round of the 9th District Softball Tournament.

The contest is set for 6 p.m. Monday at Owensboro Catholic’s Parents Park.

DC enters the postseason with a 23-6 overall record and a 6-0 mark in district play, while the Lady Devils are 7-16 and 0-6, respectively.

Monday’s winner will advance to face the victor between Apollo (18-13, 3-3) and the host Lady Aces (16-13, 3-3), who square off at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The district title contest is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

DC took 10-0 victories in both regular-season meetings against Owensboro, and the Lady Panthers enter as winners of their last six contests.

The Lady Panthers are led offensively by sophomore Annie Newman (.505 average, 52 RBIs, 33 runs, 12 doubles, 10 home runs), sophomore Shelby Bennett (.408, 30 runs, 20 RBIs), junior Sadie Morris (.371, 40 runs, 31 RBIs, eight home runs), sophomore Callie Smith (.348, 18 RBIs, 11 doubles), freshman Kylie Clark (.419, 23 runs, 16 RBIs) and sophomore Molly Hancock (.403, 24 RBIs, 24 runs), among others.

DC’s pitchers have been freshman Kamryn Timmons (2.02 earned-run average, 169 strikeouts, 90 innings) and sophomore Sophia Cain (2.55, 79 strikeouts, 79.2 innings).

Owensboro’s leaders this season have been junior Hessi Johnson (.412, 20 RBIs, 13 runs, 11 doubles), senior Emmi Connor (.358, 16 runs), junior Alyssa Rhineburger (16 RBIs), junior Ellington Embry (13 RBIs, 12 runs) and eighth-grader Hayley Sikes (.367, 13 runs, 10 RBIs).

In Tuesday’s matchup, Apollo and Catholic will meet for the third time after splitting the regular-season series. The Lady Aces won 4-1 on March 19, and the E-Gals took a 4-3 victory on May 2. The home team won both games.

Offensively, Apollo has been led by sophomore Arianna Ramirez (.426, 26 runs, 22 RBIs, 12 doubles), sophomore Taylor Clark (.385, 23 runs, 20 RBIs), senior Mallory Velotta (.425, 28 runs, 15 RBIs), freshman Tyler Hall (.315, 22 RBIs, 14 runs), junior Macy Calhoun (.308, 24 RBIs, 19 walks) and others. The E-Gals’ top pitchers have been freshman Mollie Julian (2.21 ERA, 97 strikeouts, 107.2 innings) and sophomore Hannah Holder (3.49 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 88.1 innings).

Meanwhile, the Lady Aces are paced by junior Tyranda Stuart (.376, 32 RBIs, 25 runs, seven home runs), junior Hannah Tignor (.322, 16 runs, 12 RBIs, freshman Maren Riney (.329, 15 RBIs), junior Gracie Dukate (11 RBIs, 11 runs), sophomore Hannah Robbins (21 RBIs, six home runs), freshman Lily Logsdon (18 runs) and senior Ruth Jones (18 runs). Catholic’s pitching is led by Robbins (3.04 ERA, 128 strikeouts, 161 innings).

In the 10th District Tournament, host Ohio County (13-14, 2-2) will take on McLean County (7-17, 0-4) at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The winner faces top-seeded Muhlenberg County (20-6, 4-0) for the championship at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In the 11th District Tournament, Hancock County (25-9, 2-2) faces Breckinridge County (6-20, 0-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Meade County. The winner moves on to the championship contest to take on the top-seeded Lady Wave (24-10, 4-0) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In the 12th District Tournament, Whitesville Trinity (15-9, 5-1) plays Butler County (9-18, 2-4) at 6 p.m. Monday at Grayson County, followed by Edmonson County (13-13, 3-3) against Grayson County (18-16, 2-4) at 7:45 p.m. The title game is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday.