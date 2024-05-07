District roundup: West Valley, Pullman boys soccer to meet in 2A district title game

May 6—From staff reports

Roundup of Monday's high school boys soccer district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online here.

West Valley 2, East Valley 0: Tate Lejameyer and Champ Bailey scored goals and the second-seeded Eagles (12-4) eliminated the visiting third-seeded Knights (9-9) in a District 8 2A semifinal.

Stewart Courchaine had four saves and Brice Abbey had five for West Valley, which advances to the district title game against Pullman on Wednesday. WV and Pullman both qualify for state.

Pullman 6, Shadle Park 0: The top-seeded Greyhounds (14-1-2) eliminated the fourth-seeded Highlanders (8-10). Details were unavailable.