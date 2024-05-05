District roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Cheney, Mt. Spokane baseball reach semis; Mead boys soccer qualifies for state, reaches district title game
May 4—From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday's high school district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page here.
Baseball District 8 4A
Gonzaga Prep 16, Hanford 4: Jaden Sarto and Connor Wood had two hits and four RBIs apiece and the second-seeded Bullpups (17-5) beat the visiting Falcons (11-11) in a first-round game.
G-Prep advances to play Kamiakin in a semifinal Tuesday.
Chiawana 8, Central Valley 1: Brycen Suemori went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs and the visiting fifth-seeded Riverhawks (12-10) beat the fourth-seeded Bears (9-11) in a first-round game. CV faces Pasco in a loser-out Tuesday.
Kamiakin 9, Lewis and Clark 1: Deegan Quesenberry went 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs and the third-seeded Braves (18-5) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Tigers (7-14) in a first-round game. Landen Keberle went 2 for 4 with an RBI for LC, which visits Hanford in a loser-out Tuesday.
District 8 3A
Cheney 3, Ridgeline 1: Quinn Hubbs struck out six in a complete-game three-hitter and the visiting eighth-seeded Blackhawks (9-12) beat the top-seeded Falcons (14-8) in a first-round game. Cheney advances to play Southridge in a semifinal Tuesday, while Ridgeline plays Mead in a loser-out.
Mt. Spokane 22, Walla Walla 3: Drew Rayment went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs and the third-seeded Wildcats (17-5) defeated the sixth-seeded Blue Devils (7-14) in a first-round game. Mt. Spokane faces Kennewick in a semifinal Tuesday.
Southridge 4, Mead 3: Nick Wade hit a two-run walk-off single and the fourth-seeded Suns (11-11) edged the visiting fifth-seeded Panthers (15-7) in a first-round game. Wade finished 2 for 3 with a run and stolen base. Cole Startin gave Mead the lead in the top of the seventh with an RBI triple.
Kennewick 9, University 7: Dane Chavez went 2 for 4 with four runs and an RBI, and the second-seeded Lions (19-3) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Titans (11-11) in a first-round game. Logan Spradling went 3 for 4 with two runs for the Titans. U-Hi faces Walla Walla in a loser-out Tuesday.
District 7 1A
Colville 4, Medical Lake 1: Kyle Bradfield struck out eight over six innings and the visiting Crimson Hawks (11-11) eliminated the Cardinals (11-11) in a first-round game. Kale Long had a double and two RBIs for Colville, which faces Lakeside in a semifinal Tuesday.
Freeman 1, Riverside 0: The Scotties (14-7) defeated the visiting Rams (4-11) in a forfeit. Freeman faces Deer Park in a semifinal Tuesday.
Boys soccer District 8 4A
Gonzaga Prep 2, Hanford 1: Phoenix Sandbo scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute and the sixth-seeded Bullpups (7-9) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (7-11-1). Alex Wood's goal in the 57th minute tied it for G-Prep, which faces CV in a loser-out Tuesday.
Lewis and Clark lost to Chiawana 4-2 and Central Valley fell at Pasco 3-0 in semifinals. LC hosts Richland in an elimination game Tuesday at ONE Spokane Stadium, while CV hosts Gonzaga Prep in an elimination game Monday.
District 8 3A
Mead 1, Ridgeline 0: Kolbe Wiser scored the go-ahead goal in the 42nd minute and the visiting Panthers (11-5-1) defeated the Falcons (10-10). Jackson Havens made six saves for the clean sheet for Mead, which qualifies for state and travels to face Hermiston in the district title game Thursday.
Mt. Spokane 2, Ferris 1: Matthew Cong scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Wildcats (18-3) eliminated the visiting Saxons (8-13). Mt. Spokane faces Ridgeline in an elimination game Tuesday.
Southridge 1, Cheney 0: The Suns (8-11) eliminated the visiting Blackhawks (12-9). Details were unavailable.
Softball District 7 1B
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5, Inchelium 4: Shaina Beal scored the eventual winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth inning and the second-seeded Warriors (17-3) beat the top-seeded Hornets (20-1) in the district title game at Chewelah HS. Both teams advance to the District 6/7/9 crossover May 17-18.
ACH knocked off Northport 14-4 and Inchelium downed Curlew 26-1 in semifinals earlier in the day.
Northport 14, Republic 8: The third seeded Mustangs (13-5) beat the visiting sixth seeded Tigers (11-11) in the district third-place game. Both teams advanced to the crossover.
Republic eliminated Curlew 7-4 and Northport handled Springdale 28-14 in loser-out games earlier in the day.