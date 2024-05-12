District roundup: Gonzaga Prep baseball reaches state first time since 2016; Mt. Spokane baseball reaches state with win over Cheney

May 11—From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday's high school district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.

Baseball

District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 4, Kamiakin 3: Jaden Sarto scored on a sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, and the Bullpups (19-6) edged the Braves (19-6) in the loser-out district second-place game at Richland HS.

G-Prep qualified for state for the first time since 2016. Grant Yost went 3 for 3 with a run scored and pitched a perfect seventh inning for the save.

Richland scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Gonzaga Prep 7-1 in the district title game earlier in the day. Chris Daniels had two hits and three RBIs for Richland.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 9, Cheney 6: Brayton Ayers knocked in three and the third-seeded Wildcats (19-6) eliminated the eighth-seeded Blackhawks (10-14) in the district third-place game. Cooper Davis had three hits, a run and an RBI for Mt. Spokane.

Mt. Spokane 12, Ridgeline 4: Braeden Parker went 2 for 3 with a double, run and four RBIs, and the Wildcats eliminated the top-seeded Falcons (15-9) earlier in the day. Easton Amend went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Cheney 7, University 0: Quinn Hubbs struck out six in a complete-game one-hitter and the Blackhawks eliminated the seventh-seeded Titans (12-13) at Mt. Spokane HS earlier in the day. Hubbs went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

District 8 2A

Pullman 8, West Valley 4: Calvin Heusser struck out six in a complete game, and the top-seeded Greyhounds (18-4) beat the visiting second-seeded Eagles (13-9) in the district title game. Both teams qualified for state. Caleb Northcroft tripled and had two RBIs for Pullman.

District 7 1A

Freeman 11, Lakeside 5: Bodie Ramsey allowed one run and struck out five over three innings of relief, and the third-seeded Scotties (16-7) beat the top-seeded Eagles (14-8) in the district title game at Avista Stadium.

Freeman starter Jack Florence struck out nine over four innings, and Ramsey went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Lakeside 6, Deer Park 0: Clayton Pavlin went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs, and the Eagles (15-8) beat the Stags (17-7) in the winner-to-state district second-place game. Hiro Patterson struck out nine over six innings for Lakeside.

Deer Park eliminated Colville 3-2 earlier in the day. RJ Gillaspy allowed one earned run over five innings.

Boys soccer

Chiawana 3, Central Valley 0: The third-seeded Riverhawks (18-2) eliminated the fourth-seeded Bears (8-8-1).

Ridgeline 4, Kennewick 3 (OT): Braylon Helm-Renz recorded a hat trick, including the winner in the first minute of overtime, and the top-seeded Falcons (14-4) eliminated the sixth-seeded Lions (5-16) in the District 8 3A second-place game. Zach Olson added a goal and an assist for Ridgeline.

Northwest Christian 5, Medical Lake 4: Lincoln Crockett scored the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and the top-seeded Crusaders (13-5) defeated the visiting third-seeded Cardinals (13-8) in the District 7 1A second-place match.