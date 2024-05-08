District roundup: Gonzaga Prep baseball reaches district title game; University fastpitch cruises to a semifinal

May 7—From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday's high school district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page here.

Baseball District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 5, Kamiakin 3: Connor Wood allowed no earned runs in a complete game and the second-seeded Bullpups (17-5) beat the visiting third-seeded Braves (17-4) in a semifinal. G-Prep, which faces top-seeded and top-ranked Richland in the district title game on Saturday, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Central Valley 10, Pasco 0: The fourth-seeded Bears (10-10) eliminated the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (0-22). CV faces Kamiakin in an elimination game on Thursday.

Hanford 6, Lewis and Clark 3: Trevor Kaiser struck out 10 in a complete game and the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (12-11) eliminated the sixth-seeded Tigers (7-15). Brett Zimmerman had a triple and two RBIs for LC.

District 8 3A

Kennewick 2, Mt. Spokane 0: Dylan Mamiya struck out six in a complete-game three-hitter and the second-seeded Lions (20-3) beat the visiting third-seeded Wildcats (17-6) in a semifinal. Mt. Spokane hosts Ridgeline in an elimination game on Saturday.

Southridge 5, Cheney 1: Nick Wade allowed one run on four hits and a walk in a complete game and the fourth-seeded Suns (11-11) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Blackhawks (9-13) in a semifinal. Cheney faces University in an elimination game at Mt. Spokane on Saturday.

Ridgeline 2, Mead 1: Nate Fitzpatrick struck out eighth over six innings and the top-seeded Falcons (14-8) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Panthers (15-8). Mikey Macall went 2 for 3 and knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning for Ridgeline.

University 6, Walla Walla 3: Elijah Williams went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and the visiting seventh-seeded Titans (12-11) eliminated the sixth-seeded Blue Devils (7-15). Logan Spradling collected the save with three shutout innings of relief.

District 8 2A

Shadle Park 7, East Valley 2: Tyler Yarger struck out eight over six innings and the third-seeded Highlanders (14-7) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Knights (2-18) in a first-round game. Shadle Park plays at second-seeded West Valley on Thursday in a semifinal. Yarger went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Clarkston 10, Rogers 1: Hayden Line struck out 15 in a complete game and the fourth-seeded Bantams (6-14) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Pirates (6-15). Clarkston advances to a semifinal on Thursday at top-seeded Pullman.

District 7 1A

Lakeside 14, Colville 4: Cy Reeves went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the top-seeded Eagles (14-7) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Crimson Hawks (11-12) in a semifinal. Lakeside faces Freeman in the district title game on Saturday at Avista Stadium. Colville takes on Deer Park in an elimination game.

Freeman 8, Deer Park 4: Nash McLean went 3 for 5 with a run and two RBIs and the visiting third-seeded Scotties (15-7) topped the second-seeded Stags (16-6) in a semifinal. Vance Coyner went 2 for 5 with a run and two RBIs and Bodie Ramsey struck out eight in a complete game for Freeman.

Softball District 8 4A

Kamiakin 18, Central Valley 1 (6): Lizzie O'Leary struck out 15 over six innings and the visiting seventh-seeded Braves (14-7) beat the second-seeded Bears (9-12) in a first-round game. Halle Dilger went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and one of Kamiakin's four home runs. CV hosts G-Prep in an elimination game on Friday.

Hanford 20, Gonzaga Prep 1 (5): Heidi Sweet struck out 11 in a five-inning two-hitter and the third-seeded Falcons (19-2) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Bullpups (2-20) in a first-round game. Sweet went 2 for 3 with five RBIs.

Chiawana 15, Lewis and Clark 0 (5): Leah North and Gabriella Garza combined for 10 strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter and the visiting fifth-seeded Riverhawks (16-6) blanked the fourth-seeded Tigers (4-16) in a first-round game. LC hosts Pasco in an elimination game Friday.

District 8 3A

University 12, Ridgeline 2 (6): Maliyah Mann struck out 15 in a six-inning complete game and the top-seeded Titans (21-0) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Falcons (10-10) in a first-round game. Mann went 3 for 4 with a homer, run and two RBIs for U-Hi, which hosts Mead in a semifinal on Friday.

Mead 12, Hermiston (Oregon) 9: Jaycee Coffield sent 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs and the visiting fifth-seeded Panthers (14-7) topped the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (7-13) in a first-round game. Sydney Stocker his three home runs with eight RBIs for Hermiston, which hosts Ridgeline in an elimination game on Friday.

Mt. Spokane 15, Kennewick 2 (5): Ainsley Buchanan went 4 for 4 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs and the third-seeded Wildcats (18-3) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Lions (9-13) in a first-round game. Cassie Jay and Quincy Schuerman added homers for Mt. Spokane, which plays at second-seeded Southridge in a semifinal on Friday.

Southridge 12, Cheney 2 (6): Orian Hagen went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and struck out six over six innings and the second-seeded Suns (15-6) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Blackhawks (12-9) in a first-round game. Cheney plays at Kennewick in an elimination game on Friday.

Boys soccer District 8 4A

Lewis and Clark 3, Richland 1: Hank Bishopp provided a two-goal lead in the 20th minute and the second-seeded Tigers (14-4-1) eliminated the third-seeded Bombers (12-7) at ONE Spokane Stadium. LC hosts Central Valley in an elimination game on Thursday.

Central Valley 4, Gonzaga Prep 2: The fourth-seeded Bears (6-7-1) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Bullpups (7-9). Details were unavailable.

District 8 3A

Ridgeline 5, Mt. Spokane 1: Andre Chaker scored four goals, including a penalty kick, and the top-seeded Falcons (13-4) eliminated the visiting third-seeded Wildcats (12-3-1). Ridgeline plays in the district third-place game with a trip to state on the line on Saturday.