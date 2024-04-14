District play heating up for area soccer teams

Apr. 13—Norman North soccer hosted its final home game of the regular season on Friday and picked up a pair of district wins over Putnam City North.

The Norman North girls won 10-0 over the Panthers, picking up their sixth shutout win of the season. The Timberwolves are in a three-way tie for first place in District 6A-3 along with Yukon and Owasso.

The Norman North boys snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-0 win over PC North on Friday at home. At 3-2 in district play, the Timberwolves are two games back of first-place Broken Arrow and one game back of Broken Arrow for second with two games remaining.

The Norman High girls picked up their second district win of the season on Friday with a 4-0 win over Edmond Santa Fe at home. Aniya Facen had a hat trick and assisted on the other goal, scored by Luci Flores.

At 2-3 in district play, the Tigers still have a chance to move back above .500 with two games remaining. They're now tied for fifth in District 6A-1 and need to finish in the top four to qualify for the playoffs.

They trail Edmond Santa Fe and Bishop McGuinness by one game for fourth place.

The Norman High boys took an early lead over the Wolves in the later game Friday night on a goal by Ethan Zeinalpour. Edmond Santa Fe responded quickly in the second half, scoring on two corner kicks within a minute of each other to secure a 2-1 win.

The Tigers continue to look for their first district win of the season and will have a good opportunity next week against a winless Lawton team.