District One 6A championship: CB South leads Downingtown West at halftime

CB South holds 13-7 lead over Downingtown West at halftime

An impressive first half gave CB South an early lead over Downingtown West in Friday's District One Class 6A championship game.

Playing in their first-ever district championship game, the fifth-seeded Titans made an early statement.

After marching downfield on a 15-play drive, quarterback Owen Pinkerton scored a rushing touchdown from three yards out to put the Titans up 7-0 late in the first quarter. The impressive drive took over eight minutes and went 85 yards.

Running back Anthony Leonardi, who had 283 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over CB West, added to the lead with an 18-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The scoring play was set up by junior Matt Harmon, who recovered a Downingtown West fumble, which was the Whippets’ fourth turnover of the game.

The Whippets, who blocked the Titans’ PAT on their second score, cut the lead just before the half when Dean Hangey hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Henicle.

