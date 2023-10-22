District football standings after nine weeks in the Texas Panhandle
Check out where everyone stands with two weeks to go in the regular season.
DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Abilene High 7-2, 5-0
Amarillo High 4-4, 3-1
Lubbock-Cooper 5-3, 3-1
Tascosa 3-5, 2-2
Lubbock Coronado 2-6, 1-3
Lubbock Monterey 3-5, 1-3
Caprock 1-8, 0-5
This week's results: Tascosa 63, Caprock 24
Next week's schedule: Lubbock-Cooper at Tascosa, Amarillo High at Abilene
DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Wichita Falls Rider 6-2, 3-0
Abilene Wylie 5-3, 2-1
Abilene Cooper 3-5, 2-1
Plainview 5-3, 1-2
Palo Duro 3-5, 1-2
Lubbock High 1-7, 0-3
This week's results: Wichita Falls Rider 49, Palo Duro 20; Cooper 31 Plainview 14
Next week's schedule: Palo Duro at Abilene Wylie, Rider at Plainview
DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Canyon 7-1, 2-0
Randall 5-4, 2-1
Hereford 6-2, 1-1
Dumas 3-5, 1-1
Pampa 2-7, 0-3
This week's results: Canyon 48, Randall 7; Dumas 56, Pampa 7
Next week's schedule: Canyon at Dumas, Hereford at Randall
DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
West Plains 8-1, 3-0
Borger 4-4, 2-1
Seminole 7-1, 1-1
Perryton 2-6, 1-1
Levelland 2-7, 0-2
This week's results: West Plains 72, Perryton 6; Borger 36, Levelland 28
Next week's schedule: Borger at Perryton
DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Bushland 8-1, 3-0
Dalhart 7-1, 2-0
Muleshoe 7-1, 1-1
Shallowater 4-4, 0-2
River Road 1-8, 0-3
This week's results: Bushland 28, Shallowater 3; Muleshoe 48 River Road 6
Next week's schedule: Dalhart at Bushland, Shallowater at Muleshoe
DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Canadian 8-0, 3-0
Childress 5-3, 2-1
Friona 4-4, 2-1
Spearman 3-5, 1-2
Dimmitt 2-6, 1-2
Tulia 1-7, 0-3
This week's results: Childress 28, Spearman 21; Canadian 56, Friona 7; Dimmitt 43, Tulia 27
Next week's schedule: Tulia at Canadian, Dimmitt at Childress, Friona at Spearman
DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Stratford 8-0, 3-0
Panhandle 7-1, 2-1
Farwell 6-2, 2-1
West Texas High 4-4, 2-1
Highland Park 4-4, 0-3
Sanford-Fritch 0-8, 0-3
This week's results: Stratford 69, Fritch 0; Panhandle 65, West Texas 0; Farwell 56, Highland Park 32
Next week's schedule: Stratford at Highland Park, Farwell at West Texas, Sanford-Fritch at Panhandle
DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Gruver 6-2, 2-0
Sunray 7-2, 1-1
Vega 3-5, 1-1
Boys Ranch 2-6, 0-2
This week's results: Gruver 42, Sunray 41
Next week's schedule: Boys Ranch at Guymon (OK)
DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Wellington 6-2, 3-0
Clarendon 5-3, 3-0
Wheeler 2-6, 1-2
Shamrock 4-4, 1-2
Quanah 1-7, 1-2
Memphis 0-7, 0-3
This week's results: Wellington 46, Wheeler 0; Clarendon 42, Memphis 6; Shamrock 28, Quanah 12
Next week's schedule: Shamrock at Clarendon, Wellington at Quanah, Wheeler at Memphis
DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Lockney 6-2, 2-0
Ralls 6-2, 2-1
Sudan 5-3, 2-1
Hale Center 2-6, 1-2
Bovina 2-6, 1-2
Crosbyton 0-8, 0-2
This week's results: Lockney 35, Ralls 22; Hale Center 37, Bovina 17
Next week's schedule: Sudan at Bovina, Lockney at Hale Center
DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Miami 8-0, 1-0
McLean 6-2, 1-0
Follett 5-3, 0-1
White Deer 3-5, 0-1
This week's results: McLean 32, White Deer 15; Miami 36, Follett 30
Next week's schedule: Miami at McLean, Follett at White Deer
DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Happy 7-1, 1-0
Claude 3-5, 1-0
Wildorado 3-6, 0-1
Nazareth 2-6, 0-1
This week's results: Happy 46, Nazareth 30; Claude 70, Wildorado 24
Next week's schedule: Nazareth at Claude, Happy at Wildorado
DISTRICT 3-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Kress 5-4, 3-0
Springlake-Earth 5-3, 2-0
Petersburg 4-5, 1-2
Lorenzo 3-5, 0-2
Anton 0-8, 0-2
This week's results: Kress 50, Lorenzo 48; Springlake-Earth 66, Petersburg 28
Next week's schedule: Springlake-Earth at Lorenzo
DISTRICT 4-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Valley 4-4, 1-0
Knox City 8-0, 0-0
Spur 1-7, 0-1
This week's results: Valley 53, Spur 0
Next week's schedule: Knox City at Valley
DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Silverton 7-2, 3-0
Groom 4-5, 2-1
Lefors 2-5, 1-1
Hedley 2-6, 0-2
Darrouzett 0-8, 0-3
This week's result: Silverton 55, Darrouzett 0; Groom 2, Hedley 0* (Hedley forfeited due to injuries)
Next's week's schedule: Hedley at Darrouzett, Lefors at Groom
DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Whitharral 8-1, 2-0
Amherst 9-0, 1-0
Cotton Center 0-5, 0-0
Hart 4-5, 0-2
This week's results: Amherst 69, Hart 32
Next week's schedule: N/A
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: High school football area district standings through week nine