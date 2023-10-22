District football standings after nine weeks in the Texas Panhandle

Check out where everyone stands with two weeks to go in the regular season.

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Abilene High 7-2, 5-0

Amarillo High 4-4, 3-1

Lubbock-Cooper 5-3, 3-1

Tascosa 3-5, 2-2

Lubbock Coronado 2-6, 1-3

Lubbock Monterey 3-5, 1-3

Caprock 1-8, 0-5

This week's results: Tascosa 63, Caprock 24

Next week's schedule: Lubbock-Cooper at Tascosa, Amarillo High at Abilene

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Wichita Falls Rider 6-2, 3-0

Abilene Wylie 5-3, 2-1

Abilene Cooper 3-5, 2-1

Plainview 5-3, 1-2

Palo Duro 3-5, 1-2

Lubbock High 1-7, 0-3

This week's results: Wichita Falls Rider 49, Palo Duro 20; Cooper 31 Plainview 14

Next week's schedule: Palo Duro at Abilene Wylie, Rider at Plainview

DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Canyon 7-1, 2-0

Randall 5-4, 2-1

Hereford 6-2, 1-1

Dumas 3-5, 1-1

Pampa 2-7, 0-3

This week's results: Canyon 48, Randall 7; Dumas 56, Pampa 7

Next week's schedule: Canyon at Dumas, Hereford at Randall

DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

West Plains 8-1, 3-0

Borger 4-4, 2-1

Seminole 7-1, 1-1

Perryton 2-6, 1-1

Levelland 2-7, 0-2

This week's results: West Plains 72, Perryton 6; Borger 36, Levelland 28

Next week's schedule: Borger at Perryton

DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Bushland 8-1, 3-0

Dalhart 7-1, 2-0

Muleshoe 7-1, 1-1

Shallowater 4-4, 0-2

River Road 1-8, 0-3

This week's results: Bushland 28, Shallowater 3; Muleshoe 48 River Road 6

Next week's schedule: Dalhart at Bushland, Shallowater at Muleshoe

DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Canadian 8-0, 3-0

Childress 5-3, 2-1

Friona 4-4, 2-1

Spearman 3-5, 1-2

Dimmitt 2-6, 1-2

Tulia 1-7, 0-3

This week's results: Childress 28, Spearman 21; Canadian 56, Friona 7; Dimmitt 43, Tulia 27

Next week's schedule: Tulia at Canadian, Dimmitt at Childress, Friona at Spearman

DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Stratford 8-0, 3-0

Panhandle 7-1, 2-1

Farwell 6-2, 2-1

West Texas High 4-4, 2-1

Highland Park 4-4, 0-3

Sanford-Fritch 0-8, 0-3

This week's results: Stratford 69, Fritch 0; Panhandle 65, West Texas 0; Farwell 56, Highland Park 32

Next week's schedule: Stratford at Highland Park, Farwell at West Texas, Sanford-Fritch at Panhandle

DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Gruver 6-2, 2-0

Sunray 7-2, 1-1

Vega 3-5, 1-1

Boys Ranch 2-6, 0-2

This week's results: Gruver 42, Sunray 41

Next week's schedule: Boys Ranch at Guymon (OK)

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Wellington 6-2, 3-0

Clarendon 5-3, 3-0

Wheeler 2-6, 1-2

Shamrock 4-4, 1-2

Quanah 1-7, 1-2

Memphis 0-7, 0-3

This week's results: Wellington 46, Wheeler 0; Clarendon 42, Memphis 6; Shamrock 28, Quanah 12

Next week's schedule: Shamrock at Clarendon, Wellington at Quanah, Wheeler at Memphis

DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Lockney 6-2, 2-0

Ralls 6-2, 2-1

Sudan 5-3, 2-1

Hale Center 2-6, 1-2

Bovina 2-6, 1-2

Crosbyton 0-8, 0-2

This week's results: Lockney 35, Ralls 22; Hale Center 37, Bovina 17

Next week's schedule: Sudan at Bovina, Lockney at Hale Center

DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Miami 8-0, 1-0

McLean 6-2, 1-0

Follett 5-3, 0-1

White Deer 3-5, 0-1

This week's results: McLean 32, White Deer 15; Miami 36, Follett 30

Next week's schedule: Miami at McLean, Follett at White Deer

DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Happy 7-1, 1-0

Claude 3-5, 1-0

Wildorado 3-6, 0-1

Nazareth 2-6, 0-1

This week's results: Happy 46, Nazareth 30; Claude 70, Wildorado 24

Next week's schedule: Nazareth at Claude, Happy at Wildorado

DISTRICT 3-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Kress 5-4, 3-0

Springlake-Earth 5-3, 2-0

Petersburg 4-5, 1-2

Lorenzo 3-5, 0-2

Anton 0-8, 0-2

This week's results: Kress 50, Lorenzo 48; Springlake-Earth 66, Petersburg 28

Next week's schedule: Springlake-Earth at Lorenzo

DISTRICT 4-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Valley 4-4, 1-0

Knox City 8-0, 0-0

Spur 1-7, 0-1

This week's results: Valley 53, Spur 0

Next week's schedule: Knox City at Valley

DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Silverton 7-2, 3-0

Groom 4-5, 2-1

Lefors 2-5, 1-1

Hedley 2-6, 0-2

Darrouzett 0-8, 0-3

This week's result: Silverton 55, Darrouzett 0; Groom 2, Hedley 0* (Hedley forfeited due to injuries)

Next's week's schedule: Hedley at Darrouzett, Lefors at Groom

DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Whitharral 8-1, 2-0

Amherst 9-0, 1-0

Cotton Center 0-5, 0-0

Hart 4-5, 0-2

This week's results: Amherst 69, Hart 32

Next week's schedule: N/A

