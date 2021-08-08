District courts, Aug. 8, 2021

Aug. 8—Thomas H. Xavios

FRACKVILLE — A man charged with threatening to kill a woman in Ashland on June 30 had charges against him held for court during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Xavios.

Twyhene E. Coppage, 40, of 416 Centre St., Apt.1, was arrested by Ashland police Patrolman Eric Wilson and charged with terroristic threats, strangulation and simple assault.

Xavios determined prosecutors presented enough evidence to substantiate the charges and ordered all three held for Schuylkill County Court, where Coppage and plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Wilson charged Coppage with getting into an altercation with Virginia Landis while he tried to strangle her by putting his hands around her neck while at the same time trying to hit her in the face. Wilson said that Landis reported Coppage told her "I will kill you."

Other court cases included:

Jesse M. Morit, 35, of 128 S. Broad Mountain Ave., Frackville; waived for court: false identification to law enforcement.

Tylor C. Haluska, 24, of 230 E. Kline Ave., Lansford; waived for court: disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief.

Edward K. Brown, 59, of Schuylkill County Prison, Pottsville; waived for court: terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and possessing instruments of crime.

Bryan Lee Allen, 42, of 2 S. Balliet St., Frackville; withdrawn: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Waived for court: illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection.

Michael E. Lee Joyner, 31, of Box 147, Girardville; withdrawn: theft of services and conspiracy.

Ashley M. Sellers, 34, of Box 147, Girardville; withdrawn: theft of services and conspiracy.

Michael A. Kane, 54, of 130 E. Biddle St., No. 56, Gordon; waived for court: possession of a firearm prohibited.

Christopher E. Benjamin, 39, of 426 W. Centre St., Shenandoah; held for court: possession of a firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance and making repairs to or selling offensive weapons.

Anthony J. Scinto, 58, of 232 Middle St., Minersville; waived for court: DUI-controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, turning movements and required signals, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel M. Leary, 27, of 1423 W. Centre St., Ashland; withdrawn: recklessly endangering another person. Waived for court: recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

Amber L. McCleary, 45, of 521 W. Pine St., Mahanoy City; waived for court: DUI, DUI-highest rate, disregard for single traffic lane and careless driving.

William J. Thomas Jr., 26, of 59 Sugar Maple Lane, Troy; held for court: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason W. Fitzpatrick, 46, of 509 Harrison St., Pottsville; held for court: DUI-controlled substance, improper stop, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and failure to wear safety belts.

Erik M. Klemow, 38, of 408 E. Oak St., Frackville; held for court: possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Chad B. Michatavage, 28, of 207 Kennedy St., Gordon; dismissed: simple assault and harassment.

Anthony J. Kilker

SHENANDOAH — A man charged with chasing another man down a Shenandoah street with a knife on June 9 had charges against him held for court during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker.

Adolfo Luna-Mahiztl, 43, of 7 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, was arrested by Shenandoah police Patrolman William Moyer and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment and two counts of simple assault.

Kilker determined prosecutors presented enough evidence to substantiate the charges and ordered all six held for Schuylkill County Court, where Luna-Mahiztl can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Moyer charged Luna-Mahiztl with chasing Elijah Maldonado down a main street in the borough with a pocket knife in his hand until Maldonado was able to tell police after seeing a police cruiser.

Other court cases included:

Michael C. Linkchorst, 40, of 4 Chunky Lane, Shenandoah; withdrawn: disorderly conduct.

Kevin M. Karpovich, 27, of 134 E. Mahanoy Ave., Apt. E, Mahanoy City; held for court: defiant trespass and retail theft.

Joshua M. Longenberger, 26, of 1037 E. Pine St., Mahanoy City; withdrawn: disorderly conduct and propulsion of missiles onto roadways.

Julio A. Arizmendi Jr., 23, of 412 W. Oak St., Shenandoah; withdrawn: simple assault and harassment.

Seth M. Williams, 29, of 24 Cunningham Road, Apt. H23, Taylors, South Carolina; held for court: DUI, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving and disregard for single traffic lane.

Gilberto Estrada-Perez, 43, of 15 S. Market St., Apt. 6, Shenandoah; held for court: aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

