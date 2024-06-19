District Champs: 12U All-Stars claim District 7 title, advance to regionals

Jun. 18—HUNTSVILLE — With two separate tournaments taking place over the Father's Day weekend, Huntsville's Youth Baseball League found itself with a district championship.

With six games over a three day period, the 12U All-Star took home the title after battling Splendora in a two-game set on Monday to claim the crown.

The HYBL made the championship game after going 4-0 in pool play to set themselves up against Splendora. The Huntsville 12U team compiled 43 runs in the four games, with the biggest win coming against Cleveland, 19-6.

While they boasted the 4-0 record, the squad still needed a championship game win to grab the District 7 title. As Huntsville had to drop two straight games, Splendora wasn't letting them go away.

Splendora took the first game, 5-3, and forced the winner-take-all game.

Huntsville bounced back with a 19-hit, 15-run performance that saw a 15-6 win and the outright district title.

With the finish, the 12U team will keep playing and will head to the DYB regional tournament.