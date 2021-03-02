District basketball playoff picture clearer after meeting

Mar. 2—The District 2 basketball tournament was seeded as best as possible on Monday afternoon during a Zoom meeting involving committee members, as well as athletic directors, from the Wyoming Valley Conference and Lackawanna League.

Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases within teams in the Lackawanna League, teams impacted were able to change competition dates to accommodate their timeline to return.

The tournament officially gets underway tonight in Class 4A girls, as Wyoming Area plays at Tunkhannock at 6. With its win over Pittston Area on Sunday, Wyoming Area reached the .500 mark with a 7-7 record. Any team that is .500 or better that doesn't fall within the eight teams in the bracket gets a play-in opportunity. Tunkhannock is the eighth seed with a 9-8 record.

There are still games remaining in both leagues that may affect seeding across the tournament. For instance, the race for the No. 1 seed in Class 3A boys between Riverside and Wyoming Seminary was too close to call at the time of the meeting. Wyoming Seminary played Nanticoke Area on Monday night.

In some cases, quarterfinal round games will be played as late as Sunday. The semifinals are scheduled for March 8-9. Those dates can't be changed. That is also the case with the championship games that are set for Mohegan Sun Arena on March 11 through 13.

In Class 2A girls, scheduled to begin March 4, Northwest is at Lackawanna Trail, Blue Ridge is at Elk Lake and Mountain View is at Old Forge. Holy Cross is the top seed and receives a first-round bye. In 3A, which gets underway on Saturday, Riverside is the top seed. Mid Valley is at Lakeland, Carbondale is at Montrose, Wyoming Seminary at Western Wayne.

Girls Class 4A is scheduled to get underway on Thursday. However, Nanticoke Area had its game at Dunmore changed to Friday. The winner of today's play-in game between Tunkhannock and Wyoming Area will play at Scranton Prep. Holy Redeemer is at Lake-Lehman and Valley View is at Berwick. On Thursday in the Class 5A quarterfinals, Crestwood is at Valley West, Wallenpaupack is at Dallas and Pittston Area is at North Pocono. Abington Heights is the top seed and received a bye. In 6A, Delaware Valley is at Scranton on Thursday. The winner plays at Hazleton Area on Monday. Also Monday, Williamsport plays at Wilkes-Barre Area.

As far as the boys bracket is concerned, the 2A quarterfinals get underway Friday with the exception of the Mountain View at Holy Cross game, which will be played Saturday. Games on Friday have Lackawanna Trail at Elk Lake, Northwest at Susquehanna, Old Forge at Blue Ridge. In 3A, depending on the top seed being either Riverside or Wyoming Seminary, that team receives a bye in the quarterfinals. Montrose is playing at Holy Redeemer on Thursday, and Lakeland is at Dunmore on Sunday. Other games will be determined by the seeds.

The 4A games will be played Saturday: Hanover Area at Scranton Prep, Nanticoke Area at Lake-Lehman, Honesdale at Dallas and Wyoming Area at Mid Valley.

On Friday in 5A boys, West Scranton is at Crestwood, Valley West at Abington Heights and Pittston Area at North Pocono. On Sunday afternoon, Tunkhannock plays at Valley View. In 6A, Delaware Valley plays at Hazleton Area on Friday night. The winner plays at Scranton on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, Wilkes-Barre Area plays at Williamsport.

