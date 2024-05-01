District baseball tournaments: Get the latest scores, schedules from Southwest Idaho

Your home for updated scores and brackets from the high school baseball district tournaments in the Boise, Idaho, region.

The tournaments decide which teams advance to the Idaho state tournaments scheduled for May 16 to 18.

Check back throughout the district playoffs for updates.

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCORES, BRACKETS

Jump to your favorite tournament by clicking on its name.

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Top four teams automatically qualify for state. Two more teams advance to play-in games May 11.

All state seeds determined by MaxPreps rankings.

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Top two teams qualify for state. No play-in game berths.

All state seeds determined by MaxPreps rankings.

3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY

Top three teams qualify for state. No play-in game berths.

All state seeds determined by MaxPreps rankings.

2A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Top two teams qualify for state. No play-in game berths.

State tournaments seeds determined by district finish.

1A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Top four teams qualify for state. No play-in game berths.

State tournaments seeds determined by district finish.