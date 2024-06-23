DISTRICT 32 LITTLE LEAGUE MAJORS: Mid Valley rallies in seventh to beat Green Ridge

Mid Valley rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Green Ridge, 4-3, in a District 32 Little League Majors baseball tournament game Saturday at Carbondale.

Trailing, 3-0, Owen Mills started the decisive rally with a walk. Jacob Bennett singled and Noah Ross had a RBI single. Brendan Thatcher drove in another run when he reached on an error. After Logan Tinney walked and Mason Tuft hit into a fielder's choice, James Rabel had a RBI single to tie the game. Aiden Gerrity then singled home the winning run.

Thatcher and Gerrity each had two hits and one RBI for Mid Valley. Joe Dichiara doubled.

Green Ridge took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Sebastian Lora and Lucas Yeager led off with walks. Quinn Kelly reached on an error, allowing Lora to score. J.D. Kearney followed with a RBI single.

Yeager's RBI double in the second made it 3-0.

Kearney finished with two hits for Green Ridge.

Carbondale 17, Western Wayne 0

At Carbondale, the host team erupted for 11 runs in the second inning to down Western Wayne in 2 1/2 innings.

Aiydn Morales' three-run home run capped the decisive outburst for Carbondale. Cooper Fitzsimmons had two hits and two RBIs. Connor Ancherani also had two RBIs and Cody Burrell doubled.

Mason Bellman and Bryson Miszler each singled for Western Wayne.

District 17 Majors baseball

At Dunmore, Jake Grochowski and Brady Schulte each had three hits to lead Dunmore past Old Forge, 16-1, in a District 17 Little League Majors baseball tournament game.

Luke Dempsey added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Ben Dempsey had four RBIs. Winning pitcher Myrric McLane allowed only three hits and struck out five.

Kevin Shotwell had a double for Old Forge. Ethan Granko, Ethan Salerno and Brayden Guida each singled.