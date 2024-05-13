All-District 26-6A baseball
The District 26-6A baseball coaches recently released their superlatives and all-district teams. Here are their selections:
MVP: Taylor Tracey, Dripping Springs
Offensive player of the year: Theo Gillen, Westlake
Defensive player of the year: Gavyn Schlotterback, Lake Travis
Pitcher of the year: Kadyn Leon, Lake Travis; Cole Miller, Bowie; Cooper Rummel, Dripping Springs
Newcomer of the year: Connor Comeau, Anderson
Coach of the year: Ryan Rogers, Lake Travis
First team
Pitcher: Ryder Melsa, Bowie; Mason Alaniz-Sendejo, Johnson; David Womack, Lake Travis; Jack Brady, Westlake
Catcher: Stephan Szygenda, Anderson
First base: Gus Koehn, Johnson
Second base: Maddox Medrano, Lake Travis
Shortstop: Josh Gonzales, Bowie
Third base: Selvin Garrett, Johnson
Outfield: Ed Small, Anderson; Gabe Winters, Bowie; Diego Mendez, Del Valle; Thomas Schnabel, Johnson; Luke Rieder, Lake Travis
DH: Jack Casteel, Westlake
Utility: Traigh Perry, Dripping Springs
Second team
Pitcher: Jayden Lopez, Johnson; Jaxon Conover, Dripping Springs; Ethan David, Anderson; Cooper Webb, Lake Travis
Catcher: Gavin Hoel, Dripping Springs
First base: Garrett Gautier, Bowie
Second base: Holland Page, Westlake
Shortstop: Ethan McLain, Johnson
Third base: Sage Sanders, Westlake
Outfield: Jack Tyndall, Dripping Springs; James Scott, Austin High; Joey Leoni, Lake Travis
DH: Dominic Hurley, Dripping Springs
Utility: Darek Paiz, Anderson
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman