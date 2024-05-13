Dripping Springs' Taylor Tracey was voted the District 26-6A MVP by the district coaches for the 2024 season.

The District 26-6A baseball coaches recently released their superlatives and all-district teams. Here are their selections:

All-District 26-6A Baseball

MVP: Taylor Tracey, Dripping Springs

Offensive player of the year: Theo Gillen, Westlake

Defensive player of the year: Gavyn Schlotterback, Lake Travis

Pitcher of the year: Kadyn Leon, Lake Travis; Cole Miller, Bowie; Cooper Rummel, Dripping Springs

Newcomer of the year: Connor Comeau, Anderson

Coach of the year: Ryan Rogers, Lake Travis

First team

Pitcher: Ryder Melsa, Bowie; Mason Alaniz-Sendejo, Johnson; David Womack, Lake Travis; Jack Brady, Westlake

Catcher: Stephan Szygenda, Anderson

First base: Gus Koehn, Johnson

Second base: Maddox Medrano, Lake Travis

Shortstop: Josh Gonzales, Bowie

Third base: Selvin Garrett, Johnson

Outfield: Ed Small, Anderson; Gabe Winters, Bowie; Diego Mendez, Del Valle; Thomas Schnabel, Johnson; Luke Rieder, Lake Travis

DH: Jack Casteel, Westlake

Utility: Traigh Perry, Dripping Springs

Second team

Pitcher: Jayden Lopez, Johnson; Jaxon Conover, Dripping Springs; Ethan David, Anderson; Cooper Webb, Lake Travis

Catcher: Gavin Hoel, Dripping Springs

First base: Garrett Gautier, Bowie

Second base: Holland Page, Westlake

Shortstop: Ethan McLain, Johnson

Third base: Sage Sanders, Westlake

Outfield: Jack Tyndall, Dripping Springs; James Scott, Austin High; Joey Leoni, Lake Travis

DH: Dominic Hurley, Dripping Springs

Utility: Darek Paiz, Anderson

