All-District 25-6A baseball

colby gordon, austin american-statesman
·1 min read
Vista Ridge starting pitcher Andre Wood. Vista Ridge won a district baseball game at Round Rock, 2-1 in eight innings, on April 23, 2024.
The District 25-6A baseball coaches recently released their superlatives and all-district teams. Here are their selections:

MVP: Andre Wood, senior, Vista Ridge

Offensive player of the year: Peyton Dulin, senior, Cedar Ridge

Defensive player of the year: Matthew Pazak, sophomore, Stony Point

Pitcher of the year: Ethan Sanders, junior, Vista Ridge

Newcomer of the year: Jack Appl, sophomore, Round Rock

Coach of the year: Matt Garver, Vista Ridge

First team

Pitchers: Evan Farrow, Vandegrift; Sam DeLong, Round Rock; Nick Bonacci, Cedar Ridge; Matthew Fletcher, Cedar Ridge

Reliever: Carson Reeves, Cedar Ridge

Catcher: Chris Alsobrooks, Round Rock

First base: Brody Davis, Vista Ridge

Second base: Jake Jones, Westwood

Shortstop: Hudson Hartgrove, Cedar Ridge

Third base: Jake Staretz, Round Rock

Outfielders: Issac Garcia, Vista Ridge; Jackson Gula, Westwood; Omari Johnson, Cedar Ridge; Connor DiGesualdo, Round Rock

Utility: Ridge Morgan, Westwood

DH: Hudson Ellis, Round Rock

Second team

Pitchers: Brendan Kopp, Vandegrift; Nathanael Schrader, McNeil; Isaiah Hill, Stony Point; Andrew Licht, Round Rock

Reliever: Jonas Garza, Round Rock

Catcher: Luke Miller, Vandegrift

First base: Trajan Godbee, Round Rock

Second base: Alex Reyna, Vista Ridge

Shortstop: Anthony Landaverde, Stony Point

Third base: Grant Anderson, Vista Ridge

Outfielders: Thomas Sprow, Stony Point; Nick Dunch, Round Rock; Lane Wood, Westwood; Kade Nathman, Vista Ridge

Utility: Pierce Stone, McNeil

DH: Dominic Perez, Cedar Ridge

Third team

Pitchers: Tait Johnson, Stony Point; Caiden Perardi, Stony Point; Aaron Gutierrez, Vandegrift

Reliever: Jacob Wright, Westwood

Catcher: Brody Miller, Vista Ridge

First base: Ethan Wood, Vandegrift

Second base: Dylan Goddard, Round Rock

Shortstop: Joseph Sandusky, McNeil

Third base: Justice Moore, Westwood

Outfielders: Jack Appl, Round Rock; Dheren Lemos, McNeil; Miles Teodecki, Vandegrift; Gavriel Metersky, Stony Point

Utility: Bryce Bryant, Stony Point

DH: Kelton Klemcke, Vista Ridge

