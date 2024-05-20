All-District 25-6A baseball
The District 25-6A baseball coaches recently released their superlatives and all-district teams. Here are their selections:
MVP: Andre Wood, senior, Vista Ridge
Offensive player of the year: Peyton Dulin, senior, Cedar Ridge
Defensive player of the year: Matthew Pazak, sophomore, Stony Point
Pitcher of the year: Ethan Sanders, junior, Vista Ridge
Newcomer of the year: Jack Appl, sophomore, Round Rock
Coach of the year: Matt Garver, Vista Ridge
First team
Pitchers: Evan Farrow, Vandegrift; Sam DeLong, Round Rock; Nick Bonacci, Cedar Ridge; Matthew Fletcher, Cedar Ridge
Reliever: Carson Reeves, Cedar Ridge
Catcher: Chris Alsobrooks, Round Rock
First base: Brody Davis, Vista Ridge
Second base: Jake Jones, Westwood
Shortstop: Hudson Hartgrove, Cedar Ridge
Third base: Jake Staretz, Round Rock
Outfielders: Issac Garcia, Vista Ridge; Jackson Gula, Westwood; Omari Johnson, Cedar Ridge; Connor DiGesualdo, Round Rock
Utility: Ridge Morgan, Westwood
DH: Hudson Ellis, Round Rock
Second team
Pitchers: Brendan Kopp, Vandegrift; Nathanael Schrader, McNeil; Isaiah Hill, Stony Point; Andrew Licht, Round Rock
Reliever: Jonas Garza, Round Rock
Catcher: Luke Miller, Vandegrift
First base: Trajan Godbee, Round Rock
Second base: Alex Reyna, Vista Ridge
Shortstop: Anthony Landaverde, Stony Point
Third base: Grant Anderson, Vista Ridge
Outfielders: Thomas Sprow, Stony Point; Nick Dunch, Round Rock; Lane Wood, Westwood; Kade Nathman, Vista Ridge
Utility: Pierce Stone, McNeil
DH: Dominic Perez, Cedar Ridge
Third team
Pitchers: Tait Johnson, Stony Point; Caiden Perardi, Stony Point; Aaron Gutierrez, Vandegrift
Reliever: Jacob Wright, Westwood
Catcher: Brody Miller, Vista Ridge
First base: Ethan Wood, Vandegrift
Second base: Dylan Goddard, Round Rock
Shortstop: Joseph Sandusky, McNeil
Third base: Justice Moore, Westwood
Outfielders: Jack Appl, Round Rock; Dheren Lemos, McNeil; Miles Teodecki, Vandegrift; Gavriel Metersky, Stony Point
Utility: Bryce Bryant, Stony Point
DH: Kelton Klemcke, Vista Ridge
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: All-District 25-6A baseball