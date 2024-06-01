All-District 25-5A softball
The District 25-5A softball coaches recently released their superlatives and all-district teams. Here are their selections:
MVP: Rylee Slimp, Liberty Hill
Offensive player of the year: Julissa Vasquez, Hays
Defensive player of the year: Addison Shifflet, Liberty Hill
Pitcher of the year: Blakely Barber, Rouse
Catcher of the year: Catelyn Beckerley, Leander
Utility player of the year: Deanna Dailey, Glenn
Newcomer of the year: Bella Nicholson, Liberty Hill
First team
Liberty Hill: Cadence Wiese, Aubri Ettinger, Maddie Kingslien
Hays: Kezia Alvear, Ellie Villegas, J'Lee Vaughn
Leander: Rachel Grundei, Madalyn Strader, Taylor Porter, Madelyn Lee
Rouse: Madi George, Abigail De Mascio
Glenn: Isabella Loredo Awmiller, Haley Garcia
Lockhart: Presli Moebes
Lehman: Mia Mendez
Second team
Liberty Hill: Makayla Mendoza, Hadley McBeath, Shelby Broderick
Hays: Lauren Cantu, Kaitlyn Cowan
Leander: Emery Bell
Rouse: Delaney Vannoy, Ciana Arguijo
Glenn: Madelyn Butler, Brooke Cantu, Addison Vargas
Lockhart: Gigi Lopez, Emma Betancourt
Lehman: Gabriella Gabriel, Malaya Gabriel
Cedar Park: Alivia Robinson
Girls high school sports correspondent Butch Hart contributed to this story.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: All-District 25-5A softball