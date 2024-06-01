Advertisement

All-District 25-5A softball

colby gordon, austin american-statesman
Rylee Slimp throws the ball back in for Liberty Hill to get a force-out double play against Leander March 9, 2024, at Leander High School.
The District 25-5A softball coaches recently released their superlatives and all-district teams. Here are their selections:

MVP: Rylee Slimp, Liberty Hill

Offensive player of the year: Julissa Vasquez, Hays

Defensive player of the year: Addison Shifflet, Liberty Hill

Pitcher of the year: Blakely Barber, Rouse

Catcher of the year: Catelyn Beckerley, Leander

Utility player of the year: Deanna Dailey, Glenn

Newcomer of the year: Bella Nicholson, Liberty Hill

First team

Liberty Hill: Cadence Wiese, Aubri Ettinger, Maddie Kingslien

Hays: Kezia Alvear, Ellie Villegas, J'Lee Vaughn

Leander: Rachel Grundei, Madalyn Strader, Taylor Porter, Madelyn Lee

Rouse: Madi George, Abigail De Mascio

Glenn: Isabella Loredo Awmiller, Haley Garcia

Lockhart: Presli Moebes

Lehman: Mia Mendez

Second team

Liberty Hill: Makayla Mendoza, Hadley McBeath, Shelby Broderick

Hays: Lauren Cantu, Kaitlyn Cowan

Leander: Emery Bell

Rouse: Delaney Vannoy, Ciana Arguijo

Glenn: Madelyn Butler, Brooke Cantu, Addison Vargas

Lockhart: Gigi Lopez, Emma Betancourt

Lehman: Gabriella Gabriel, Malaya Gabriel

Cedar Park: Alivia Robinson

Girls high school sports correspondent Butch Hart contributed to this story.

