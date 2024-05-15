All-District 24-5A baseball
The District 24-5A baseball coaches recently released their superlatives and all-district teams. Here are their selections:
MVP: Samuel Stevens, McCallum
Offensive MVP: Nico Sanchez, McCallum; Hugo Salinas, Travis
Defensive MVP: Juan Lopez, Navarro
Pitcher of the year: Zac Kahn, LASA
Newcomer of the year: Connor Willie, LASA
Coach of the year: Trey Honeycutt, McCallum
First team
Pitchers: Hunter Dement, Crockett; Wyatt Saydah, LASA; John Dietz, McCallum; Neyber Ramirez, Navarro; Fabian Martinez, Travis
Catcher: Bryan Nieto, Navarro
First base: Byron Porter, Crockett
Second base: Dom Ybarra, Crockett
Shortstop: Bryce Paschel, Navarro
Third base: Jacob Mendieta, Crockett
Outfielders: Charlie Cox, McCallum; Chris Torres, Navarro; Angelo Rios, Northeast; Jordan Davis, Travis
DH: Keddy Vado, Navarro; Owen Columbie, Northeast
Utility: Nathan Nagy, McCallum
Second team
Pitchers: JJ Sanchez, Crockett; Joseph Nuncio, Eastside; Jonah Cihock, LASA
Catcher: Tommy McIntyre, McCallum
First base: Max Satterwhite, McCallum
Second base: Adrian Gomez, Northeast
Shortstop: Jason Reed, Crockett; Emanuel Rivas, Northeast
Third base: Alex Cordero, Navarro
Outfielders: Adrian Trevino, Eastside; CJ Willie, McCallum; Zech Tellez, Navarro
DH: Evren Aslan, LASA
Utility: Jacovy Smith-Poole, LBJ
Honorable mention: Jakob Acosta, Eastside; Braydon Williams, LBJ; Calvin Fedysyn, LASA; Alex Johnson, LASA; Connor McDonald, LASA; Luke Tindall, LASA; Brandon Galvan, Navarro; Marcus Johnson, Northeast; Dillinger Lugo, Northeast; Jose Cervantes, Travis; Akram Kahn, Travis; RJ Segura, Travis
