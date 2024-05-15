Advertisement

All-District 24-5A baseball

colby gordon, austin american-statesman
·1 min read
McCallum senior Sam Stevens was voted District 24-5A MVP by the district coaches for 2024.
The District 24-5A baseball coaches recently released their superlatives and all-district teams. Here are their selections:

MVP: Samuel Stevens, McCallum

Offensive MVP: Nico Sanchez, McCallum; Hugo Salinas, Travis

Defensive MVP: Juan Lopez, Navarro

Pitcher of the year: Zac Kahn, LASA

Newcomer of the year: Connor Willie, LASA

Coach of the year: Trey Honeycutt, McCallum

First team

Pitchers: Hunter Dement, Crockett; Wyatt Saydah, LASA; John Dietz, McCallum; Neyber Ramirez, Navarro; Fabian Martinez, Travis

Catcher: Bryan Nieto, Navarro

First base: Byron Porter, Crockett

Second base: Dom Ybarra, Crockett

Shortstop: Bryce Paschel, Navarro

Third base: Jacob Mendieta, Crockett

Outfielders: Charlie Cox, McCallum; Chris Torres, Navarro; Angelo Rios, Northeast; Jordan Davis, Travis

DH: Keddy Vado, Navarro; Owen Columbie, Northeast

Utility: Nathan Nagy, McCallum

Second team

Pitchers: JJ Sanchez, Crockett; Joseph Nuncio, Eastside; Jonah Cihock, LASA

Catcher: Tommy McIntyre, McCallum

First base: Max Satterwhite, McCallum

Second base: Adrian Gomez, Northeast

Shortstop: Jason Reed, Crockett; Emanuel Rivas, Northeast

Third base: Alex Cordero, Navarro

Outfielders: Adrian Trevino, Eastside; CJ Willie, McCallum; Zech Tellez, Navarro

DH: Evren Aslan, LASA

Utility: Jacovy Smith-Poole, LBJ

Honorable mention: Jakob Acosta, Eastside; Braydon Williams, LBJ; Calvin Fedysyn, LASA; Alex Johnson, LASA; Connor McDonald, LASA; Luke Tindall, LASA; Brandon Galvan, Navarro; Marcus Johnson, Northeast; Dillinger Lugo, Northeast; Jose Cervantes, Travis; Akram Kahn, Travis; RJ Segura, Travis

