All-District 23-5A softball
The District 23-5A softball coaches recently released their superlatives and all-district teams. Here are their selections:
All-District 23-5A softball
MVP: Cambree Creager, Georgetown
Offensive player of the year: Madison Rose, East View
Defensive player of the year: Bianca Galindo, Elgin
Pitcher of the year: Jessica Cantrell, Elgin
Catcher of the year: Emma Miloch, Georgetown; Adisson Cruz, East View
Newcomer of the year: Alina Torres, East View
First team
Georgetown: Gabi Acosta, Macie McLellan, Madison Hartley, Rainey Kunz, Kynleigh Ball, Jordan Credeur
Elgin: Jaylan Roberson, Mackenzie Farris, Trinity Martinez
East View: Bella Guajardo, Kendal Sanford
Bastrop: Elayna Coy, Bailey Merritt
Hendrickson: Tabitha Villa, Cadence Garcia
Cedar Creek: Gracyn Hentschel
Connally: Alexandra Swinney
Second team
Georgetown: Naomi Bower
Elgin: Emily Sumner, Danielle King
East View: Izzy Andana, Hailee Pena
Bastrop: Jada Canada, Abigail Abraham
Hendrickson: Isabella Gonzales, Payton Shroyer
Pflugerville: Naleah Mackey, Braelynn Williams, Lauryn Jackson
Cedar Creek: Rylee Justice, Emily Samarripa
Connally: Anya Gordon, Karon Henderson
Honorable mention
Georgetown: Isabelle Kriegh
Elgin: Gabriella King, Jaelyn Barker, Adrian Sandoval
East View: Kenlee Cervenka, Jaidyn Gonzalez, Colby Trapp
Bastrop: Fallon Hall, Madison Perez, Jessa Clay
Hendrickson: Lily Miller, Alyssa Howe, Kara Luongo, Hadlee Woodard
Pflugerville: Tiana Fagan, Abby Lemmons, Noemie Jackson
Cedar Creek: Adriana Capuchino, Jordan Medina
Connally: Emily Deleon, Natalie Gonzalez, Saryna Sturgill
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: All-District 23-5A softball