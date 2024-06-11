Advertisement

All-District 23-5A softball

colby gordon, austin american-statesman
·1 min read
Cambree Creager pitches for Georgetown this spring. Creager was voted the District 23-5A MVP for 2024 by the district coaches.
Cambree Creager pitches for Georgetown this spring. Creager was voted the District 23-5A MVP for 2024 by the district coaches.

The District 23-5A softball coaches recently released their superlatives and all-district teams. Here are their selections:

MVP: Cambree Creager, Georgetown

Offensive player of the year: Madison Rose, East View

Defensive player of the year: Bianca Galindo, Elgin

Pitcher of the year: Jessica Cantrell, Elgin

Catcher of the year: Emma Miloch, Georgetown; Adisson Cruz, East View

Newcomer of the year: Alina Torres, East View

First team

Georgetown: Gabi Acosta, Macie McLellan, Madison Hartley, Rainey Kunz, Kynleigh Ball, Jordan Credeur

Elgin: Jaylan Roberson, Mackenzie Farris, Trinity Martinez

East View: Bella Guajardo, Kendal Sanford

Bastrop: Elayna Coy, Bailey Merritt

Hendrickson: Tabitha Villa, Cadence Garcia

Cedar Creek: Gracyn Hentschel

Connally: Alexandra Swinney

Second team

Georgetown: Naomi Bower

Elgin: Emily Sumner, Danielle King

East View: Izzy Andana, Hailee Pena

Bastrop: Jada Canada, Abigail Abraham

Hendrickson: Isabella Gonzales, Payton Shroyer

Pflugerville: Naleah Mackey, Braelynn Williams, Lauryn Jackson

Cedar Creek: Rylee Justice, Emily Samarripa

Connally: Anya Gordon, Karon Henderson

Honorable mention

Georgetown: Isabelle Kriegh

Elgin: Gabriella King, Jaelyn Barker, Adrian Sandoval

East View: Kenlee Cervenka, Jaidyn Gonzalez, Colby Trapp

Bastrop: Fallon Hall, Madison Perez, Jessa Clay

Hendrickson: Lily Miller, Alyssa Howe, Kara Luongo, Hadlee Woodard

Pflugerville: Tiana Fagan, Abby Lemmons, Noemie Jackson

Cedar Creek: Adriana Capuchino, Jordan Medina

Connally: Emily Deleon, Natalie Gonzalez, Saryna Sturgill

