DISTRICT 2 TENNIS: Abington Heights' Mallaiah captures 3A crown

WILKES-BARRE — Praneel Mallaiah’s journey back to a district championship final started not long after a loss in last year’s semifinals.

Gritty and determined, Mallaiah matured and sharpened his game through hours of practice.

He brought everything together and reaped a coveted reward when he earned a gold medal on a picturesque, but windy, spring afternoon at Kirby Park.

A champion in 2022 as a freshman, the top-seeded Mallaiah defeated No. 2 Michael Hamel, 6-3, 7-5, on Wednesday in the District 2 Class 3A final.

For the second time, Mallaiah, a junior, reached the PIAA tournament.

“Definitely after that loss, I knew that I had to put the work in over the summer and through the season,” Mallaiah said. “I tried to work on playing smarter, playing more consistently, and hitting with more depth.

“That’s what helped me today, and it was definitely a great contest.”

When receiving his silver medal, Hamel thanked District 2 tennis chairman Mike Ognosky. It is the fourth straight season that the senior finished as the runner-up and the second time he lost to Mallaiah in the final.

“It’s a good achievement to go to the final four times,” Hamel said. “Of course I wanted to win, and that’s what I have worked for these four years.

“It’s tough, but it’s been fun playing for the team. I’m definitely going to miss this.”

Poised and more experienced in comparison to his first appearance in the championship match two springs ago, Mallaiah seized the lead with a series of strong passing shots.

Then, in the second set, Hamel countered with power and placement to build a 5-3 advantage.

He added velocity to his serve, recorded several aces and put himself on the brink of a third set.

Mallaiah, however, was never shaken. He won three straight games to take a 6-5 lead.

Hamel came out aggressive and had a 40-0 lead after three straight aces whistled past Mallaiah.

Again, however, Mallaiah evened things up and earned the title.

“I knew that I wanted to play the set out,” Mallaiah said. “When I got down, 5-3, I knew I had to take things one point at a time.

“I told myself to use as many strategies as I could, and I positioned myself right where I needed to return his serve, and that was why I was able to come back.”

Mallaiah reached the final with a straight-sets win over Delaware Valley’s Alex Mullen, 6-2, 6-1.

Hamel defeated Mallaiah’s teammate at Abington Heights, freshman William Arp, 6-3, 6-2.