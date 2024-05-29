DISTRICT 2 SOFTBALL: Elk Lake rallies past Holy Cross in Class 2A final

SCRANTON — After allowing three runs in the top of the first inning, Marissa Horn and her Elk Lake teammates knew they had plenty of time to rally.

After finally solving Holy Cross pitcher Ava Schmidt, that’s exactly what the Lady Warriors did.

A three-run uprising in the bottom of the fifth inning enabled Elk Lake to come back and beat Holy Cross, 4-3, in the District 2 Class 2A softball final Tuesday afternoon at Marywood University.

It is the fourth straight district title for the Lady Warriors (20-1); all four have come against Holy Cross and all four decided by one run.

"That's hard to comprehend. It really is," Elk Lake coach Tony Blaisure said. "The kids are getting better, the coaching is better. I'm just so proud of our kids for staying the course, never giving up and making a couple of plays at the end that won the game for us."

Holy Cross (15-7) sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the first inning and jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead.

Schmidt led off with a single and beat the throw to second to reach safely on Alison Ross’ fielder’s choice. Peyton Graboske then singled off the left field fence to score Schmidt. Jules Galella followed with an RBI single to score Ross.

After Mia Scalese fouled out, consecutive walks to Megan Hassaj and Lila Kolcharno forced home courtesy runner Chloe Mendicino with the Lady Crusaders’ third run.

"That's what we wanted to do. Get out early," Holy Cross coach Joe Ross said.

Following a mound visit by assistant coach Mike Murphy, Horn settled down and struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

"He just told me to shake off everything and go back and pitch the way I know how to pitch," Horn said.

She did, allowing only four base runners the rest of the way: two on errors in the second and fifth innings, the other two on singles by Hassaj and Claire Helring in the sixth inning.

"We were all just really nervous," Horn said. "But once we got out of that, we just dug down, dug deep and we got back into it."

First, Elk Lake had to figure out Schmidt. The sophomore retired the first 10 Lady Warriors batters and looked untouchable, striking out six.

“Second time through the lineup, the kids made their adjustments,” Blaisure said. “All the kids were saying that she was staying outside, especially when she got ahead. So we tried to get on the plate a little more and see the ball better. Make sure we got the bat on time for that. We started doing that.”

Leah Traver finally solved Schmidt with a single to right and advanced to second on an error.

"We started getting the first good pitch we saw and not letting her get ahead on strikes," Traver said. "The hit got everyone excited, got the energy up. That always helps us."

With two outs, Mati Lord hit a sinking line drive to left-center field for a double to score Traver and make it 3-1.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, Brynn Warriner led off with a single and took second on a wild pitch. Cheyenne Horn followed with a double to right to score Warriner and make it 3-2.

Paige Keeney sacrificed pinch-runner Kylie Shingler to third. With Hannah Howell batting, Holy Cross tried to pick off Shingler, but an errant throw sailed into left field and allowed Shingler to score the tying run.

The Lady Warriors weren’t finished, however. Howell reached when a wide throw pulled the first baseman off the bag. Layla Weaver singled to put runners at first and second. Traver then blooped a single to shallow right. Howell rounded third base too far, but when the Lady Crusaders threw behind her, she scrambled home to score the go-ahead run.

The singles in the top of the sixth by Hassaj and Helring gave Holy Cross runners on first and second with two outs. But Marissa Horn retired the next batter to end the inning, then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to seal the victory and set off a celebration by the Lady Warriors.

"After the display we just put on, I couldn't be more proud of my team," coach Ross said. "They competed offensively, they competed defensively, they competed on the mound. We went out and played. We just didn't score enough runs."

Elk Lake 4, Holy Cross 3

Holy Cross 300 000 0 — 3

Elk Lake 000 130 x — 4

WP: Marissa Horn 7IP, 5H, 3R, 3ER, 2BB, 6SO

LP: Ava Schmidt 6IP, 6H, 4R, 2ER, 1BB, 8SO

2B: Mati Lord (EL), Cheyenne Horn (EL).