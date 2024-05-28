DISTRICT 2 SOFTBALL: Championship game capsules

CLASS 1A SUBREGIONAL

HALIFAX (5-16) vs. OLD FORGE (17-5)

Defending champ: Old Forge

When: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Marywood University

How they got here: Halifax won the District 3 title by beating Greenwood in the final, 11-4; Old Forge won the District 2 title by defeating Mountain View in the final, 10-0, in five innings.

Up next: The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs and faces the District 4 champion in the first round.

Breakdown: This is a rematch of last year's subregional final, won by Old Forge in five innings, 15-1. Ava Arnold was 3 for 3, Talia Piragas had two hits and three RBIs and Karen Sickle spun a one-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts. ... Piragas leads the Lady Devils this season at .423 (30 for 71) with eight doubles, eight home runs, 29 runs and 24 RBIs. Meaghan Marianelli is batting .388 (26 for 67) with eight doubles, one triple, six home runs, 19 runs and 25 RBIs. Ariana Davitt is hitting .380 (19 for 50) with five doubles, 14 runs and eight RBIs. Arnold is hitting .373 (22 for 59) with 17 RBIs. Sickle is hitting .350 (14 for 40) with 10 RBIs. She also is 17-5 with a 1.28 ERA and 228 strikeouts. ... Halifax won its fourth straight District 3 title and sixth overall. ... Top players for the Wildcats include senior Paige Miller (.452, 10 RBIs), junior Madison Roland (.429, 10 RBIs) and senior Brooke Barcavage (.381, 14 RBIs).

CLASS 2A

2-HOLY CROSS (15-6) vs. 1-ELK LAKE (19-1)

When: Tuesday, 2 p.m.

Where: Marywood University

How they got here: Holy Cross beat Lakeland in the first round, 13-2, and Dunmore in the semifinals, 11-0, in five innings. After a first-round bye, Elk Lake beat Blue Ridge in the semifinals, 11-1, in five innings.

Up next: The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs and faces the District 11 champion in the first round.

Breakdown: This is the fourth straight season Elk Lake and Holy Cross met in the district final. The Lady Warriors won the previous three, all by one run — 2-1 in 2021; 13-12 in 2022; and 2-1 last season. ... Before Elk Lake's run, Holy Cross won three straight district titles from 2017-19. There was no final in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. ... Elk Lake has won 14 games in a row. Its lone loss came April 13 to Towanda, 5-4. ... The battery of senior catcher Layla Weaver and junior pitcher Marissa Horn leads the Lady Warriors. Weaver is batting .582 (32 for 55) with 11 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 27 runs and 29 RBIs. Horn is batting .544 (31 for 57) with six doubles, one triple, five home runs and 37 RBIs. She also has a 1.56 ERA and 138 strikeouts in the pitching circle. Junior shortstop Leah Traver is batting .578 (26 for 45) with four doubles, four triples, three home runs, 33 runs and 18 RBIs. Junior outfielder Hannah Howell is batting .526 (20 for 38) with 23 runs and seven RBIs. Senior first baseman Mati Lord is batting .511 (23 for 45) with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 20 RBIs. ... Five of Holy Cross' losses came against teams that won a district title (Old Forge twice) or are playing for a district title (Mid Valley twice, Abington Heights). ... Senior Mia Scalese leads the Lady Crusaders with a .434 batting average (23 for 53) with eight doubles and eight RBIs. She also is 10-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 59 strikeouts. Sophomore catcher Peyton Graboske is batting .383 (23 for 60) with four doubles, two home runs and 30 RBIs. Freshman Jules Galella is batting .356 (21 for 59) with six doubles and 16 RBIs. Sophomore Ava Schmidt is batting .314 (22 for 70) with nine doubles, one home run, 26 runs and 12 RBIs. She also is 5-4 with a 2.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts. She threw a five-inning no-hitter against Dunmore in the district semifinal.

CLASS 3A

3-HOLY REDEEMER (14-8) vs. 1-MID VALLEY (20-1)

Defending champ: Mid Valley

When: Wednesday, 2:30

Where: University of Scranton

How they got here: Holy Redeemer defeated Western Wayne, 3-0, in the first round and Lake-Lehman, 7-5, in the semifinals. Mid Valley defeated Riverside, 5-3, in the semifinals.

Up next: The winner advances to the state playoffs to play the No. 2 seed from District 4. There, Loyalsock takes on Midd-West.

Breakdown: Mid Valley takes the next step toward defending its PIAA Class 3A state title by running into a familiar foe, Holy Redeemer, in the final. This is the third meeting in the last four years for the two teams, with the Spartanettes winning in 2021 and 2023. This will be the last time the two meet for a Class 3A title for at least two years as Holy Redeemer is dropping down to Class 2A in the next two-year cycle that begins in the fall. Freshman Ava Hazelton takes over in the circle for four-year starter and one of the all-time greats Maranda Runco. She's been great in her first varsity year, going 19-1 with 142 strikeouts and an ERA of under 2.00. Her lone setback was against Old Forge, which recently won the district's Class 1A title. There's still some punch in the lineup. Abby Mackey and Krista Cortazar are both hitting over .400. Jordan Carroll's two-run home run rallied the Spartanettes from a 3-1 deficit against Riverside and it was Chiara Zavislak's sacrifice fly that gave the defending champs the lead for good. Jerry Paulukonis always has his Holy Redeemer girls playing their best ball in the postseason. For the second straight year, the Royals upset WVC Division 2 champ Lake-Lehman on its home field in the semifinals. Trailing, 4-2, heading into the seventh, the Royals put a five-spot on the board to rally for the win. Redeemer's record is deceiving because the Royals have been in every game, losing by one run against Valley View, Berwick, Loyalsock and Williamsport. Redeemer also lost in extra innings against Holy Cross. The lineup is pretty strong No. 1 through No. 9. The top five — Katie Genovese, Zoe Pecuch, Bella Boylan, Abby Williams and Kaylee Gryboski — are all tough outs, and slap hitter Mary Lombardi came on strong in the latter half of the year in that No. 9 spot. Anne Carter also is pitching well, hitting her spots and doing a good job of mixing pitches. She's struck out 133 and has an ERA of less than 2.00.

CLASS 4A

2-TUNKHANNOCK (17-5) vs. 1-VALLEY VIEW (20-3)

Defending champ: Valley View

When: Wednesday, 5:30

Where: University of Scranton

How they got here: Tunkhannock defeated Nanticoke Area, 16-0, in the first round and North Pocono, 5-0, in the semifinals. Valley View defeated Dallas, 14-0, in the first round and Berwick, 2-0, in the semifinals.

Up next: The winner advances to the state playoffs to play District 4 champion Jersey Shore.

Breakdown: This may be a rematch of last year's district-title clash, but it's definitely the story of two different teams. Tunkhannock graduated almost its entire lineup, while Valley View lost key hitters and is missing Taylor Cawley, one of the top pitchers in the Lackawanna League. McKenzie Hannon takes over for sister, Kaya, for the Tigers as the junior has performed well in her first varsity season in the circle. She's 17-5 this year, and out of her five losses, two were to Pittston Area, one was a one-run loss in 10 innings at Mid Valley and one was a one-run setback at Elk Lake. Abbi Call, a hard-throwing sophomore, is 11-2 with an ERA of 1.81 for the Cougars. She's punched out 106. One advantage Valley View has is junior Kalli Karwowski, who is arguably the best leadoff hitter in the state. She has 39 hits, 38 runs and 26 RBIs. She also has nine home runs from that leadoff spot. Call is also a capable hitter with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. Lucy Karp put together a strong sophomore year at Tunkhannock. The slap hitter, who moves throughout the lineup, has 26 hits and 21 runs. All-state selection, junior Erin Van Ness, has team bests in hits (29) and RBIs (30).

CLASS 5A SUBREGIONAL

3-ABINGTON HEIGHTS (17-5) vs. 1-PITTSTON AREA (17-1)

Defending champ: Abington Heights

When: Tuesday, 3

Where: Wilkes University

How they got here: Abington Heights defeated Crestwood, 3-0, in the first round and Wallenpaupack, 7-5, in the semifinals. Pittston Area defeated Shikellamy, 11-1, in the semifinals.

Up next: The winner advances to the state playoffs to play the No. 2 seed from District 12. Of note, the runner-up from District 12 forfeited its first-round game to Abington Heights last season.

Breakdown: This is also a rematch of last year's title game where Abington jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and held off Pittston Area in the bottom of the seventh for the 2-1 win. The Comets advanced to the state semifinals before falling to Northern York. These two teams are like mirror images of each other with a lineup capable of putting runs on the scoreboard, but really, relying on their pitchers. Abington junior Lauren Stalica is 12-4 with a 2.62 ERA where she's struck out 134 batters. Pittston Area counters with one of the best pitchers to ever grace District 2 in the reigning two-time Class 5A Pitcher of the Year Gianna Adams. The Carnegie Mellon commit is 16-1 with an ERA of 0.34. She struck out 229 this year and almost 750 in her career and only walked 11. Adams' only loss this year was to North Pocono, 2-1, while the Comets won both regular-season meetings with the Trojans, 8-4 and 9-6. Abington Heights is paced at the plate by seniors Lindsey Tasker and Riley Knott, both hitting over .400 and each recording 31 hits. While seniors Adams and Tori Stephenson are two of the top hitters in the WVC, junior Gabby Gorzkowski provided some clutch moments for the Patriots, including a walk-off inside-the-park home run in extras against Class 2A state contender South Williamsport, and a big two-run hit at Tunkhannock.

CLASS 6A SUBREGIONAL

3-WILLIAMSPORT (8-12) vs. 1-HAZLETON AREA (10-11)

Defending champ: Hazleton Area

When: Tuesday, 6

Where: Wilkes University

How they got here: Williamsport defeated Wilkes-Barre Area, 21-3, in the semifinals. Hazleton Area defeated Wyoming Valley West, 14-4, in the semifinals.

Up next: The winner advances to the state playoffs to play the No. 4 seed from District 1.

Breakdown: This is a rematch of the 2023 title game where Hazleton Area won in extra innings on a walk-off home run by Makenna Balay. This one could turn out to be a high-scoring game, despite both teams entering with a losing record. Hazleton Area, historically, fields one of the best offenses in the Wyoming Valley Conference. This year is no different. Olivia Williams, Nanci Major and Marissa Hoffman are each hitting over .400, and the Cougars have plated 151 runs. Williamsport is probably the best 8-12 team in the state, and will bring a four-game winning streak into the championship. The Millionaires picked up some impressive victories in that streak, winning at Holy Redeemer and Tunkhannock — two teams vying for District 2 titles. The lineup has pop up and down the order. The Millionaires, who start only three seniors, had 29 hits in the semifinal against Wilkes-Barre Area, including four home runs. Every player recorded at least one hit in the game. Williamsport used two pitchers in that one with Bailey Livermore getting the start and Ashlyn Robinson entering in relief. Both threw well against Wilkes-Barre Area with Livermore, a junior, getting the victory.

If You Go

Admission: Tickets must be purchased online through Hometown Ticketing. Go to piaad2.org, click on the link and find the game you'd like to attend. Adults 65 and over as well as pre-school children are free with proof of age.