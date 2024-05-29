DISTRICT 2: Rain suspends, postpones several games

SCRANTON — Heavy rain forced the suspension or postponement of several District 2 baseball and softball games Tuesday.

The District 2-3 Class 1A subregional softball final between Old Forge and Halifax at Marywood University was in the bottom of the first inning when the rains hit with the Lady Devils leading, 7-0, and batting with runners on second and third and two outs. It will be resumed from that point Thursday at 4 p.m. at Marywood University.

Paige Miller opened the game with a single, but Old Forge pitcher Karen Sickle retired the next three batters to end the top of the first.

Old Forge then sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven of them. Juliette DeStefano and Lizzy Cummings had run-scoring fielder's choices. Two runs scored on wild pitches and another on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at third. Talia Piragas, the Lady Devils' leadoff batter who started things with a double, had her second hit of the inning, a two-run single.

After Lilianna Lenceski walked for the second time in the inning, the game was halted.

Also, the District 2-4 Class 6A subregional final between Hazleton Area and Williamsport was postponed to Thursday at 2 p.m. at Wilkes University. The game was originally supposed to be played Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Baseball

Following a pair of delays, the District 2 Class 3A baseball final between Holy Redeemer and Mid Valley was suspended heading to the top of the fifth inning with Mid Valley leading, 7-1.

The game will resume Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at PNC Field. Tuesday's second scheduled game at PNC Field, the District 2-4 Class 5A subregional championship game between Pittston Area and Selinsgrove, will be played Thursday at noon at PNC Field.

Holy Redeemer took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Connor Quaglia and Zach Schultz each walked to start the inning. Courtesy runner Jeff Kelsall eventually scored on a wild pitch. The Royals sent seven batters to the plate in the inning, but managed just one run and left the bases loaded.

Quaglia gave up a two-out double to Nicholas Mills in the first and an error on a ball hit by Douglas Pua advanced him to third. Quaglia got out of the jam. Mid Valley stranded a runner on first in the second before the game was stopped for approximately 30 minutes when the tarp was put on the field.

Once the delay ended, Mid Valley came out swinging. The Spartans sent eight batters to the plate to take a 5-1 lead.

The big hit of the inning came on a Jake Bondy inside-the-park home run to the gap in right-center. The hit brought home Pua and Zach Angelo. The Spartans got one run on a throwing error and another on an Angelo single.

Mid Valley kept the pressure on in the fourth. Nick Mazzarella came on to relieve Quaglia and got the first batter he faced. Anthony Balashaitis singled and Bretty Yanoski doubled to right-center. Mills was intentionally walked to load the bases. Pual singled home a run and Angelo hit a sacrifice fly to center to increase the lead to 7-1.

After needing 35 pitches to get out of the bottom of the first, Mills settled into a groove on the mound. He retired the side in order in the second, got an inning ending double play in the third and set the Royals down in order in the fourth. Following the bottom of the fourth a heavy rain began to fall and the tarp was put back on the field.