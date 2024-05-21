DISTRICT 2 BASEBALL: Scranton Prep, Honesdale advance in Class 4A

Matthew Kalinowski, Johnny Petroski and Brian Kellogg each had three hits as No. 2 Scranton Prep defeated No. 7 Western Wayne, 12-2, in the District 2 Class 4A baseball quarterfinals Monday at Connell Park.

Petroski recorded two doubles, while Kellogg and Blake Decker each tacked on a double for Scranton Prep (11-8).

Damion Glackin doubled for Western Wayne (7-14).

Scranton Prep will host No. 3 Honesdale in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at 4:30.

Western Wayne 000 020 0 — 2

Scranton Prep 100 146 x — 12

WP: Paul Rusincovitch 1 1/3IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 1SO

LP: Ethan Grodack 5 1/3IP, 6H, 7R, 2ER, 2BB, 4SO

2B: Blake Decker (SP), Brian Kellogg (SP), Johnny Petroski (SP) 2, Damion Glackin (WW).

Honesdale 12, Nanticoke Area 2

At Honesdale, Peter Modrovsky and Bryce Dressler combined on a five inning no-hitter to lead No. 3 seed Honesdale to a victory over No. 6 seed Nanticoke Area.

For Honesdale (14-6), Jack Eisele had three hits, including a double and scored two runs. Nate Greene had two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs. Travis Beisner singled twice, drove in one run and scored one run.

Ethan Ball and Tyler Skordensky each scored a run for Nanticoke Area (9-10). Derek Shemanski and Michael Stachowiak each had an RBI.

Nanticoke Area 000 200 0 — 2

Honesdale 331 320 x — 12

WP: Peter Modrovsky 3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 0SO

LP: Derek Miller 3 IP, 10H, 7R, 6ER, 1BB, 2SO

2B: Jack Eisele (HON), Nicholas Martin (HON).

Wyoming Area 5, Valley View 3

At Valley View, Matt Rusinchak scattered seven hits over seven innings and struck out one as No. 5 seed Wyoming Area went on the road and defeated No. 4 seed Valley View.

Leadoff hitter Jacob Snyder had three hits, one RBI and scored one run. Brady Noone went 2 for 2 with an RBI and run scored.

Dave Turlip had two hits for Valley View (9-12) . Jordan Andino had a single, RBI and scored one run. Zach Cwalinski and Dante Ruby each had a single and scored one run.

Wyoming Area (12-9) advances to play at No. 1 seed Dallas on Wednesday at 4:30.

Wyoming Area 011 120 0 — 5

Valley View 200 000 1 — 3

WP: Matt Rusinchak 7IP, 7H, 3R, 1ER, 0BB, 1SO

LP: Gianni Marino 3 1/3IP, 2H, 3R, 0ER, 6BB, 0SO

2B: Jacob Snyder (WA).

Dallas 15, Tunkhannock 0

At Dallas, Dominick Zangardi went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Ethan Tinner had two hits, including a home run and drove in four as No. 1 seed Dallas defeated Tunkhannock in the opening round of the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Sam Barrouk pitched three innings, allowing one hit to get the win for the Mountaineers (17-4). Kaden Coyne had two hits and scored three runs. Gavin Adamski scored three runs while Dylan Geskey had two hits, three RBIs and scored three runs.

Brandon Kozlansky had Tunkhannock’s (2-18) only hit.

Tunkhannock 000 — 0

Dallas 339 — 15

WP: Sam Barrouk 3IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 5SO

LP: Brandon Kozlansky 2 2/3IP, 10H, 12R, 12ER, 4BB, 1SO

2B: Connor Healey (Dal).

3B: Gavin Adamski (Dal), Kaden Coyne (Dal), Jack Leandri (Dal).

HR: Ethan Tinner (Dal).