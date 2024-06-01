DISTRICT 2 BASEBALL: Scranton Prep wins Class 4A play-in game

Scranton Prep's offense came to life late, scoring nine runs in the final three innings to overtake Meadville, 11-3, in the District 2-10 Class 4A subregional baseball play-in game Thursday at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.

The win advances the District 2 runner-up Cavaliers (13-9) on to the PIAA Class 4A tournament. They will play District 4 champ Danville (17-4) in the first round Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Central Columbia High School.

Meadville, the District 10 runner-up, ends its season at 16-8-1.

Trailing, 3-2, since the first inning, Scranton Prep scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead. It added three runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh.

Zander Condeelis led the Cavaliers with three hits and two RBIs. Blake Decker, Matthew Kalinowski and Michael DeRichie added two hits apiece. Johnny Petrosky and Brian Kellogg had two RBIs each.

Paul Rusincovitch was the winning pitcher. going the distance and allowing three runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts. He threw 98 pitches, 60 for strikes, and blanked Meadville over the final six innings.

A.J. Feleppa had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Brighton Anderson also had two hits, including a triple.