DISTRICT 2 BASEBALL: O'Brien's return boosts Riverside for playoffs

After missing most of the season with an injury, Casey O’Brien recently returned to the Riverside baseball team’s lineup.

That is a big plus for the Vikings as they begin their quest to repeat as district champions in Class 3A.

The District 2 playoffs start this week, culminating with the championship games at PNC Field in Moosic early next week. The Class 4A final is Sunday at 6 p.m. Three finals are scheduled for May 27: Class 1A at noon, Class 2A at 2:30 p.m. and Class 6A at 5 p.m. On May 28, the Class 3A final is set for 3:30 p.m. and the Class 5A final is 6 p.m.

Of note, in Class 4A, the team that loses in the district final will meet the District 10 runnerup May 30 at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson in a play-in game for the PIAA tournament.

Riverside is one of four Lackawanna League teams that are defending district champions. The others are Susquehanna in Class 1A; Elk Lake in Class 2A; and North Pocono in Class 5A. Dallas in Class 4A and Hazleton Area in Class 6A are the other returning champs.

O’Brien was pitching during an intrasquad game in late March when he threw a fastball that missed its spot and went right down the middle. The batter connected and lined the pitch back from where it came, striking O’Brien in the face.

“I fell down and checked my teeth and all my teeth were there,” O’Brien said. “But there was blood and I knew that probably wasn’t a good sign. After a few minutes, I couldn’t talk.”

At the hospital, O’Brien found out he had two fractures of his lower right jaw. On Easter Sunday, he had surgery that installed four plates on his jaw. He was in the hospital for five days and, on a full liquid diet, wound up losing 40 pounds.

He figured his senior season was done.

So did Vikings coach Sean Hughes. He began preparing for life without last year’s Lackawanna Division II Coaches Player of the Year and Times-Tribune All-Region selection.

“You lose your shortstop, a pitcher and you’re No. 3 hitter, it’s a tremendous loss,” Hughes said.

Yet Riverside did miss a beat. The Vikings went 14-6 overall and 12-2 in league play to capture the division title.

If something good came from O’Brien’s injury, it was that Riverside learned what some of its younger players could do.

Senior Patrick Higgins moved from second base to shortstop to replace O’Brien. Sophomore Jason Posluzny took over at second and batted .408 with 11 RBIs. Also, some younger arms such as sophomore Ethan Slocum were pressed into duty and performed well.

“We found some diamonds in the rough,” Hughes said. “They got thrown into action, thrown into the fire and they’ve done an incredible job. All the guys have stepped up.”

Meanwhile, O’Brien was progressing faster in his recovery than expected. He started doing some light activities, then moved to hitting off a tee and throwing. Eventually, he was cleared by a doctor, returned May 11 against Old Forge and had two hits in the game.

“I was very nervous, but by the time the game rolled around, I was just on autopilot and back to what I could do. Years of playing baseball kicked in,” said O’Brien, who also played May 14 against Scranton Prep.

“My first time up I had an infield single. It was funny. Me and my coaches were joking because when I came back I was very bad shape. I was slow. I couldn’t run to third without being gassed. So I come back and beat out the throw to get an infield single for my first hit back.”

When batting, O’Brien wears a C-flap attached to his helmet to protect his face. In the field, he is a bit wary of bad hops can happen. He has yet to pitch in a game.

“I’ve thrown a bullpen and my arm feels good,” O’Brien said. “It’s scary to get on that mound. Before, home plate looked like a mile away. But now, it’s pretty close to be honest. But with reps and over time, I don’t see any reason why I can be back on the mound.”

Now, O’Brien’s focus is helping the Vikings repeat as district champs.

They are the No. 2 seed in Class 3A and open against No. 7 Carbondale Area in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

“There are a lot of good teams in our district. There are no gimme games, no easy any round,” O’Brien said. “But I do believe our team is equipped to go far. We’ve been there before and we have the guys. I don’t see any reason why we can’t go all the way.”