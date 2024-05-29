DISTRICT 2 BASEBALL: Burns no-hits Susquehanna as MMI Prep claims 1A title

MOOSIC — Andrew Burns didn't have to think hard when asked for the last time he pitched a game like this, had his stuff working so crisply, had an outing quite as successful as the one he authored on MMI Prep's biggest stage of the season.

"Never. Never. Never," the Preppers right-hander smiled, just outside the first base dugout, taking in both the magnitude of the stadium and the day. "This is a surreal moment."

With the PIAA District 2 Class 1A championship on the line, Burns pitched the game of his life, overwhelming Susquehanna on the way to his first career no-hitter in a 2-0 win at PNC Field.

Burns struck out 11, including five of the last six batters. He was so dominant, the Sabres had just one baserunner advance into scoring position.

"Even in the bullpen (before the game), my stuff just felt good," Burns said.

Still, Susquehanna right-hander Colton Stone nearly matched him despite one swing of the bat that got MMI off to a strong start in the bottom of the first.

The Preppers got Burns the only run he would need then, when sophomore right fielder Skuba drove a Stone pitch the other way, into the gap in left-center. Perfectly placed at the expansive ballpark, the ball split both Sabres outfielders, sending Skuba on a dash around second, toward third. When the throw to third sailed over the cutoff's head, Skuba sprinted home with the game's first run without a throw.

"I have been preparing the last couple days for that at-bat," Skuba said. "I was just looking for a nice, solid pitch to hit. He gave it to me. I didn't really expect it to end up like that, but I just kept on moving, and it ended up in my favor. That definitely helped the morale on the team, and it carried us a lot through the game."

So did watching their starting pitcher get into the type of rhythm Burns was in.

Relying on a fastball he said felt better than it ever had in his "whole life," Burns constantly worked ahead in counts. But, even on the few mistakes he made, Burns was able to rebound quickly.

He walked Sabres cleanup hitter Michael Callender leading off the second, but recovered to strike out the next two hitters and get a grounder to second to escape further damage.

A double play helped him work around a walk in the fifth, then he passed center fielder Nathan Oropallo leading off the top of the sixth, bringing the tying run to the plate. But, that's when Burns had arguably his strongest stretch of the game, striking out the next three hitters in a row on the way to a dominant finish.

"Obviously, when you give up a leadoff walk, you've got to lock in," Burns said. "I was just trying to lock in as best I could, and that's where I got to."

For his part, Stone was pretty impressive as well.

The big right-hander allowed just six hits over six innings, striking out six without issuing a walk. The lone run he allowed outside of Skuba's drive in the first came with two out in the second, and Burns was in the middle of that, too.

Designated hitter Adam Frask punched a 1-1 hanging breaking ball to center, then stole second before Burns hit a soft line drive to right that fell in and brought Frask home for a 2-0 edge.

Their right-hander, with a feeling of dominance he never had before, took care of the rest.

"You want to get the lead early, and honestly, that just gave me confidence," Burns said. "I built on that, and it let me go out and throw."

MMI Prep 2, Susquehanna 0

Susquehanna 000 000 0 — 0

MMI Prep 110 000 x — 2

3B: Caleb Skuba (MMI).