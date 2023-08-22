District 1A-1 football preview: Charter of Wilmington looks to contend for state title

It’s safe to say moving to the new Class 1A has revived the Charter of Wilmington football program.

Now, after making strides the last two years, the Force may be in position to contend for a state title.

“I can’t speak for every school, but I think it’s been good for Delaware,” Charter coach Brian Winnington said of the three-division alignment that began two seasons ago. “It’s been absolutely great for us. It gets more kids out here, and they feel more comfortable. They feel better about being with more schools that are similar to them.”

Charter of Wilmington quarterback Roman Paoli attempts to avoid Carl Taylor in St. Elizabeth's 48-10 win last fall. Paoli returns as the Force's starting QB as they look to contend in Class 1A, District 1.

The Force’s roster dropped as low as 27 in 2016, the last year of playing against some of the state’s heavyweights in Blue Hen Flight A. Moving to the Diamond State Conference provided a little relief, but being placed in 1A – the lowest of the state’s three new divisions – helped Charter become even more competitive.

That has resulted in increased turnout, as the Force has more than 50 players in preseason practices this fall.

“It’s not just about competing anymore,” Winnington said. “… We’re thinking about trying to win games, all the time now. Where in the past, it was can we keep up?”

BEST OF THE BEST Big reveal: Preseason ranking of the Top 75 players in Delaware high school football

Charter has more than kept up in 1A, going 6-4 before losing to St. Elizabeth in the first round of the playoffs two years ago, then improving to 8-1 in the regular season and earning the school’s first home playoff game – a 34-7 loss to Seaford – last year.

Now, the Force wants to keep the momentum going. Their coach believes the building blocks are there.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Winnington said. “We lost a lot of guys. We had a lot of starting seniors. But we had enough of a mix of younger guys, they’re able to step right in and hopefully we can go.”

Here is a team-by-team preview of Class 1A, District 1, in predicted order of finish:

1. St. Elizabeth Vikings

COACH: Mike Lemon.

LAST YEAR: 11-2, lost in Class 1A championship game.

RETURNING STARTERS: RB-DB Gavin Andrews, sr.; RB-LB Michael Downes, sr.; QB-DB Cole Soto, sr.

St. Elizabeth's Gavin Andrews grabs a teammate's fumble and finishes a long run for a touchdown in front of teammate Jackson Benjamin in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 46-35 win in a semifinal of the DIAA Class 1A state tournament at Abessinio Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

KEY NEWCOMERS: RB-LB Jihad Brown, sr.; OL-DL Justin Mahotiere, sr.; OL-LB Chase Milnes, sr.; OL-DL Lucas Reyburn, sr.; RB-DB Nehemiah Hamilton, jr.; OL-DL Daniel Konkle, jr.; TE-DB Jose Maldonado, jr.; OL-DL Ryan McCormac, jr.; OL-DL Gabriel Bunty, so.; OL-DL Troy Jones Jr., so.; WR-LB Terrence Williams, so.; QB-DB Cole Andrews, fr.; RB-LB Chris Butler, fr.; OL-DL Dominic Carruci, fr.; OL-DL Spreewell Dickerson, fr.; TE-LB Jamel Hammond, fr.

OUTLOOK: The Vikings graduated most of the starters from a team that reached the first two Class 1A championship games. But some key pieces return, and plenty of young players with some experience could fill the holes capably and keep St. Elizabeth in contention for a state title.

2. Charter of Wilmington Force

COACH: Brian Winnington.

LAST YEAR: 8-2, lost in first round of Class 1A playoffs.

KEY RETURNEES: QB Roman Paoli, sr.; OT-DT Finn Sclavounos, sr.; G-DT Michael Hernandez, jr.; LB Brady Harach, sr.

OUTLOOK: With four all-district players returning, including an experienced quarterback in Paoli, the Force may be able to continue to progress and win 1A-1 this fall.

3. Tatnall Hornets

COACH: Brenden Ireton.

LAST YEAR: 6-6, lost in semifinals of Class 1A playoffs.

KEY RETURNEES: RB-DB Rahshan LaMons, sr.; G-DL Justin Smith, sr.; RB-DB Micah Stamper, sr.; OT Jack Homer, jr.; LB Elijah Frazier, jr.; QB Quinn deViere, so.; LB Jayden Minor, so.

Tatnall quarterback Quinn deViere (center) received valuable starting experience as a freshman last year.

KEY NEWCOMERS: OL-DL Owen Mrozinski, fr.; WR-DB Billy Lang, so.; WR-DB-P Gino Greer, jr.

OUTLOOK: LaMons and Smith are two of the best players in 1A, and the Hornets return enough experience in other key spots to again make some noise in the playoffs.

4. McKean Highlanders

COACH: Avery McMullin

LAST YEAR: 4-6.

RETURNING STARTERS: OL-DL Day’Miur Ward-Williams, sr.; WR-DB Shaquille Lebrew, sr.; OL-DL Jasai Brown-Sharpe, sr.; OL-LB Daniel Crooks, sr.; ATH Nathan Boyles, sr.; OL-DL Noah Varley, sr.; OL-DL Jae’Mere Anderson, jr.

McKean's Shaquille Lebrew may be one of the most explosive offensive threats in Class 1A-1.

KEY NEWCOMERS: WR-DB Liam Kennedy, sr.; FB-LB Vaughn Brooks, so.; RB-DB Jyaire Wilson, jr.; OL-LB Sameer Bolden, jr.; FB-LB Trimaine Hall-Roane, jr.; RB-DB Tyhir Connor, jr.; OL-LB Gannon Vernon, so.

OUTLOOK: New coach McMullin guided Tatnall to the 1A semifinals last year. He could do it again at a different school, as the Highlanders had their ups and downs in Class 2A the last two years but could be more competitive at this new level.

5. Glasgow Dragons

COACH: Ricky Brown.

LAST YEAR: 3-7

RETURNING STARTERS: RB-DB Karim Alexander, sr.; WR-DB Justin Hawkins, sr.; WR-DB Damir Bean, sr.; WR-DB Lamont Benton, sr.; WR-LB Colin Morehead, sr.; DE-OL Jayshaun McKenzie, sr.; OL-DL Makhai Mitchell, sr.

Receiver Damir Bean is among seven returning two-way starters for Glasgow.

KEY NEWCOMERS: WR-DB Gavin Mason, sr.; DL-OL Kameron Swinney, fr.; WR-DB Leeyn Lester, so.; DE-LB Chris Lawrence, so.; QB-DB Charlie Fritz, so.; QB-DB Hassan Hodge, so.

OUTLOOK: The Dragons have a new coach and seven two-way starters returning, making them another team with the potential to reach the wide-open 1A playoffs.

6. Christiana Vikings

COACH: Brian Wood.

LAST YEAR: 1-9

KEY RETURNEE: DE Ikese Glasgow, jr.

OUTLOOK: Not much is known about the Vikings, but a new coach could provide a boost.

7. Dickinson Rams

COACH: Duben Word.

LAST YEAR: 1-9.

RETURNING STARTERS: OL-DL Fayed Blair, sr.; RB-LB Kanye Anderson, sr.; WR-DB Stephan Deshields, sr.; RB-DB Na'im Benson, sr.; QB-DB Kief Devlin, sr.; WR-DB Ja'kia Robinson, sr.; OL-DL Aki Gordon, sr.; WR-DB Jaiayre Wright, jr.; OL-DL David Bunting, jr.; WR-DB Kyion Chase, jr.; OL-DL Brady Kempski, so.; OL-DL Santiago Perez-Zavala, fr.

KEY NEWCOMERS: WR-DB Jahfarri Payne, so.; RB-DB Rashid Flonnory, so.; WR-DB Ben Johnson, fr.; OL-DL Eric Simmons, fr.

OUTLOOK: Blair should be one of the top linemen in the district, and the Rams have a new coach and plenty of returning starters that could lead to an improved record.

8. A.I. du Pont Tigers

COACH: Marcus Haman.

LAST YEAR: No team.

KEY PLAYERS: No information submitted.

OUTLOOK: The Tigers didn’t have enough players to field a team last year. But a step down into Class 1A this fall may get A.I. back on the road to football success.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

Local sports newsletter: Sign up for DE Game Day for the exclusive Delaware high school and college sports content

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware high school football: Team-by-team District 1A-1 preview