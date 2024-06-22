DISTRICT 17 LITTLE LEAGUE 8-9-10: Moosic downs Dunmore

Winning pitcher Jack Pierson was one of four players who doubled and help host Moosic defeat Dunmore, 6-2, in a District 17 8-9-10 Little League All-Star tournament game Friday.

Mason Link, Brady Lavelle and S.J. Genell also had doubles for Moosic. Gio Sosa tripled, while Chase Koza and Scott Felter each singled.

For Dunmore, Cullen Hart had a triple and Luciano Cintron doubled.

North Pocono 11, Old Forge 4

At Abington, Anthony Clark had two hits for North Pocono in its District 17 8-9-10 all-star win.

Clark also was the winning pitcher, allowing no runs and one hit with four strikeouts. Antonio Pellegrino started and had three strikeouts. Bo West earned the save, striking out one.

West also doubled and walked twice. Logan Shultz added a double and Jason Sheehan had a triple.

Jackson Harte led Old Forge with two hits. Michael Casale singled. Pitcher Joseph Barbuti had seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

South Scranton/Connell Park 8, Abington 7

At Abington, Joe Pica struck out six in relief, allowing two earned runs and three hits, to earn the win for South Scranton/Connell Park.

Darrian Norton, Colby Davis, Xavier Hidalgo, Jackson Kane and Eden Vieira each singled for the winners. Norton started on the mound and allowed two earned runs, two hits and struck out three.

Jaxon Hizny singled and doubled for Abington. Matthew Riff doubled, while Carson Walsh and Declan Grady each singled. Pitchers Hizny (3) and Evan Ross (2) combined for five strikeouts.