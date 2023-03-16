District 10 trio in PIAA 2A boys diving meet
Fairview's Aari Fox, Cathedral Prep's Ted Terrizzi and Corry's Aiden Knapp represented District 10 during Thursday's PIAA Class 2A boys diving meet.
Lyons junior passes “King” Kelly Coleman to become the commonwealth’s career leader in points scored. Perry reached the milestone during the Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena.
The Michigan high school boys basketball quarterfinals are set for Tuesday, March 21, 2023. All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Africentric, Harvest Prep, Ready and Pickerington Central are preparing for state semifinals Friday and Saturday at University of Dayton Arena.
Follow our live coverage from the Kohl Center in Madison at the 2023 WIAA boys basketball state tournament.
Mississippi State basketball commitment Josh Hubbard has been named the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year. He is the state's all-time scorer.
Lyon County junior Travis Perry broke the 67-year-old record set by "King" Kelly Coleman in a KHSAA Sweet 16 first round win vs Newport at Rupp Arena.
Alcoa defeats Pearl-Cohn 65-62 in TSSAA Class 2A quarterfinals. The Tornadoes newest addition Brandon Winton Jr. scored 12 fourth quarter points.
Locally, Guerin Catholic meets defending 3A state champion Beech Grove in Seymour.
Alijah Curry has averaged a double-double in the TSSAA basketball playoffs. He's the focal point of East's offense and its state tournament success.
A look at how family was at the center of the title runs from Moundridge, Andover, Berean Academy and Hesston.
Pewaukee senior Milan Momcilovic was announced as the Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Basketball Player of the Year Wednesday morning.
With Markus Burton, Flory Bidunga and No. 1 Ben Davis still playing, Class 4A has plenty of box office for Saturday's IHSAA basketball semistate.
Here are the TSSAA boys basketball state tournament live updates from Wednesday's state quarterfinals.
Braxton Jennings drained a 3 to lift Ashland Blazer past Owensboro, wrapping up an thrilling first day of the KHSAA Sweet 16 boys basketball tournament.
Fulton boys basketball clobbered MLK by 40 points and will play in the state title game. Senior Marcellus Jackson had 12 points and symbolized team's grit.
Kokomo's Bidunga averaging 19.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.3 blocked shots as a junior for semistate-bound Wildkats
Former Knoxville Catholic boys basketball star Blue Cain has been released from his Georgia Tech NLI after coach Josh Pastner was fired
It was not MLK's night as the Royals struggled in the second half, losing to Fulton, 72-32, in the TSSAA Class 3A state semifinal game Thursday.
